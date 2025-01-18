‘I have lists on lists’: Kelly Wearstler shares her secrets to cultivating creativity

Kelly Wearstler has a motto: “Old soul, new spirit,” she says. With a 70-person team at her Los Angeles-based studio, Wearstler is the principal and founder of a robust interior and industrial design practice. In her more than 30-year career, she’s built that business, launched a fashion line, written a few books, completed her first architectural project, and has just launched her own Substack, Wearstler World .

A boy mom who nerds out equally at thrift stores and Fashion Week, Wearstler says her experience teaching a MasterClass showed her how powerful storytelling and community can be. She’s a creature of habit, loves a list, and unapologetically sticks to a strict morning routine that, she says, sets her up for success. Her design philosophy is akin to collecting an eclectic group of friends, wanting nothing to be too perfect, too square, too round, too new, or too old. Leveraging different disciplines, artforms, materials, and perspectives is how she strikes the balance between vintage and innovative, for which her studio is best known.

I’ve always had a creative spirit. I grew up with strong women in my life; my mom was the most creative out of all of them. Both my grandmothers worked full-time jobs. My mom would always go to thrift stores and break at every yard sale. We’d go to Brimfield. I remember having an allowance, and fashion was my first foray into design. We would go to thrift stores and I’d say, “Oh my god, I love that belt or scarf.” It was about educating my eye and having a wandering eye, being curious, looking at things, turning them over. That’s why I love history, and things that are imperfect. Things that have soul.

I am a creature of habit and I love organization. It’s the key to success and allows me time. I have steady routines. I get up at 5 a.m. so I have time in the morning to myself. I read the The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. I read digital magazines. I work out for an hour and half in the morning. I do my sauna and a five minute meditation at the end before I wake Crosby [her son].