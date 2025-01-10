Peyton and Eli Manning face off in FanDuel’s 2025 Super Bowl ad

BY Jeff Beer4 minute read

NFL legends and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning may have two Super Bowl rings of their own, but they’ve never faced each other in competition on Super Bowl Sunday. Until now.

FanDuel, the fantasy sports and betting platform, is bringing back its “Kick of Destiny” concept this year, this time with the hosts of The Manningcast. In 2023, FanDuel created a monthlong campaign that culminated in a live Super Bowl ad starring former Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski trying to kick a field goal to give fans who made a Super Bowl bet on FanDuel’s Sportsbook a chance to share $10 million. Gronk missed. Last year, Gronk was back, and this time fans could pick if he would make the kick or miss it. This time, it’ll be Peyton and Eli vying for fraternal field goal supremacy. “It’s the beautiful challenge of how to keep the franchise rolling in a way that adds interest,” says FanDuel’s executive vice-president of marketing Andrew Sneyd. “How do you innovate it in a way that keeps what’s great and keeps adding to the story, so it doesn’t feel like a crummy sequel? This felt like a natural evolution, to make it a head-to-head competition, and build it with a natural rivalry.” Created with Wieden+Kennedy, the campaign kicks off this weekend with a teaser ad that reveals perhaps being a quarterback wasn’t Eli’s dream at all.

Expanded Universe Last year, I wrote that the “Kick of Destiny” concept might just be one of the best big-game ideas ever because it accomplishes so many goals for the brand all in one . . . kick. It’s directly tied to the product, getting fans excited to get on the platform. It involves a live event, offering the entertainment and unpredictability of sports. And it’s incredibly adaptable to almost endless variations. It’s an advertiser’s franchise dream. Sneyd agrees. “The story you wrote last year certainly inspired us for the franchise opportunity for what the Super Bowl campaign could be,” he says. FanDuel and Wieden+Kennedy have altered both the concept and execution just enough to make this feel brand new. Beyond the Manning brothers as new participants, and head-to-head as a new competitive dynamic, the brand is also expanding the scope of the kick event itself.

Instead of during the game, the live kicking competition will take place during the 3 p.m. ET hour of the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show, where each Manning will attempt a 25-yard field goal. FanDuel users can make a free pick on which Manning they think will win through the FanDuel Sportsbook app, with eligible customers who pick correctly winning an equal share of $10 million in Bonus Bets. Then, during the game, FanDuel has two more ad spots. The first will run just before the game kicks off to recap the kicking competition and highlight whether Team Peyton or Team Eli won the $10 million in Bonus Bets. Then, during the second quarter, another spot will further celebrate the winning Manning. Sneyd says that being integrated into the pregame show allows the brand more creative flexibility to build excitement than they were able to with a 30-second ad. “Being integrated into the broadcast show earlier in the day is a great reason for fans to show up early to watch the broadcast, and also allows us to be able to take the footage from the moment and cut it into big fun spots that will be airing within the game itself,” he says.

[Photo: Fanduel] Recruiting the Mannings Sneyd says that having a recognizable Super Bowl concept really helped in recruiting the Mannings. “It makes it really easy when we go to the guys to say, ‘Hey, this year we wanted it to be ‘Kick of Destiny 3: May the Best Manning Win.’ And that’s all it takes for them to say, ‘Oh yeah, game on. This will be fun.’” [Photo: Fanduel] The overall “Kick of Destiny 3” campaign will follow the Mannings as they prepare for the competition with the first spot airing this Saturday during the NFL Wild Card round, and a second spot later in the NFL playoffs. But the brand is working with both W+K and the Mannings’ Omaha Productions on the official spots and social content to support the campaign between now and game day on February 9th. For what it’s worth, Sneyd said the sibling rivalry is alive and well. Both Mannings have been making calls to current and former kickers for tips and tricks. “I think there’s something naturally that comes out of retired athletes, where they have always got this competitive streak in them,” he says. “So it’s not surprising that they’re both trying to find little edges to understand how to practice best before the event.”