Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple: Here’s a list of Big Tech companies and CEOs donating millions to the Trump inauguration

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

Google and Microsoft are the latest tech companies to donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund.

Google, which will also livestream the swearing-in on YouTube on January 20, and Microsoft join Apple, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, and other tech giants whose CEOs are trying to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration by donating to the inauguration. The effort is especially unsurprising given Trump’s long history of favoritism—plus threats to punish his enemies. (Currently, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet are all facing antitrust lawsuits from the federal government.) A Google spokesperson told Fast Company that the company has donated to previous inaugurations, and the company’s planned promotion of links to the ceremony livestream on its homepage and YouTube is in line with previous years. Microsoft previously contributed half as much, or $500,000, to Trump’s inauguration fund for his first term, the same amount it gave President Joe Biden’s inauguration fund, a Microsoft spokesperson told CNBC.

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman all pledged $1 million through their companies or from their own deep pockets. Many of those donations came after top tech CEOs met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida following his re-election. Google cofounder Sergey Brin and CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Bezos, and the heads of TikTok and Netflix reportedly all met with Trump when they dined at Mar-a-Lago. While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was one of the first to arrive at the Florida property in late November, Elon Musk remains Trump’s “first buddy” after donating hundreds of millions to Republican candidates and causes. Musk also has billions riding on government contracts, federal regulations, and technology development for his companies Tesla, SpaceX, and XAI.

Not just donations Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Meta announced sweeping changes, scrapping its third-party fact-checking program in favor of X-style “Community Notes” in a move thought to be more in line with Musk’s lack of oversight and community-driven approach at X, which could be a gesture to repair relations with Trump, who was kicked off Facebook after the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 (his account was restored in 2023). Meta is also installing more Republican-leaning employees, replacing its top policy executive with Joel Kaplan, who has deep Republican ties and held several key roles in the Bush administration, according to CNN, and appointing Trump ally Dana White, president and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, to its board of directors. And it’s not just tech CEOs who are throwing money at Trump, hoping to get access in the next four years. In all, Trump has raised a record-setting $170 million for his swearing-in from corporate America and wealthy donors, and is on pace to reach $200 million, the New York Times reported. (There aren’t any limits on donations to inaugural committees, though foreign nationals cannot donate.)