How to help Los Angeles wildfire victims: 12 things you can do for California right now

The wildfires raging around the Los Angeles area have now entered their third day. Within that time frame, tens of thousands of acres in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton areas have been consumed by flames while blazes are still taking hold elsewhere, most recently in the Hollywood Hills.

So far, five people are confirmed to have died, reports CNN, but more deaths are expected as the fires continue to rage.

Besides scorched structures and lives lost, the fires are also leaving behind a humanitarian disaster, as local residents go without shelter and belongings. Thankfully, there are numerous organizations that are helping with relief efforts—and you can, too.

Here is a list of organizations you can donate to in order to help those affected by the California fires.