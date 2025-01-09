How to help Los Angeles wildfire victims: 12 things you can do for California right now

The wildfires raging around the Los Angeles area have now entered their third day. Within that time frame, tens of thousands of acres in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton areas have been consumed by flames while blazes are still taking hold elsewhere, most recently in the Hollywood Hills.
So far, five people are confirmed to have died, reports CNN, but more deaths are expected as the fires continue to rage.
Besides scorched structures and lives lost, the fires are also leaving behind a humanitarian disaster, as local residents go without shelter and belongings. Thankfully, there are numerous organizations that are helping with relief efforts—and you can, too.
Here is a list of organizations you can donate to in order to help those affected by the California fires.
- American Red Cross: Donations will help the group provide relief to those affected by the California wildfires.
- California Community Foundation: Supports long-term recovery efforts for communities affected by natural disasters.
- California Fire Foundation: Provides support to firefighters, the families of fallen firefighters, and victims of the wildfires.
- Community Organized Relief Effort: Distributes masks, hygiene kits, and more.
- GoFundMe: The fundraising platform has a list of verified fundraisers for people affected by the wildfires.
- Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Helps equip Los Angeles firefighters with supplies, including emergency shelters and hydration backpacks.
- Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: The organization is accepting food donations at two of is California distribution centers and also accepting monetary donations online.
- Pasadena Community Foundation: Provides support to local nonprofits that help respond to the fires.
- Pasadena Humane: Provides emergency resources to animals affected by the fires.
- Salvation Army Southern California Division: Provides food, shelter, and personal necessities to first responders and victims of the wildfires.
- United Way of Greater Los Angeles: Provides support to low-income people affected by the fires.
- World Central Kitchen: Helps support first responders and victims of the disaster by providing them with meals.