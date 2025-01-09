Airbnb is offering temporary housing for people impacted by the L.A. wildfires

Airbnb’s nonprofit arm, Airbnb.org, is providing free, temporary housing for Los Angeles residents who have been displaced or forced to evacuate due to the ongoing wildfires .

“To support residents who have been displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by the wildfires, Airbnb.org is working with 211 LA, which serves Los Angeles County, to offer “free, temporary housing,” the company said in a blog post. “Stays are completely free for guests and are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts—many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org.”

Devastating wildfires began in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds and compounded by the fact that much of the region has seen just a quarter of an inch of rain in the last eight months.

At least five people were killed and more than 1,000 structures were destroyed as of Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. The Palisades Fire—already the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history—and the Eaton Fire, near Pasadena, have thus far burned more than 25,000 acres.