Struggling to make a budget that sticks? Make sure you understand the nuances of your primary source of income.

To create a successful budget, you first have to make sure you fully understand your income

[Source illustration: katakari/Adobe Stock]

BY Emily Guy Birken5 minute read

For most of us, income is the easiest-to-understand part of your budget. You know how much you make (usually $100 shy of enough) and how often it comes in (at least a day late). It’s figuring out where all income goes each month that’s the hard part.

But just because income is somewhat easier to keep track of than other aspects of your financial life doesn’t mean you can afford to ignore it. A thorough understanding of your monthly and annual income is the foundation of a strong budget. You can’t build a solid financial life without this understanding.

Here’s everything you need to know about your income.

What is income?

While the definition of income may seem obvious, it’s helpful to spell out exactly what this important part of your financial life is. Specifically, your income is the entire amount of money that flows into your budget over a period of time. This includes money you earn through work—your salary, wages, bonuses—or money you earn through investments, such as dividends or rental income.

Your earned income can also be broken down further into your gross versus net income. Understanding the difference between these two amounts will help you make more accurate financial decisions.

Gross versus net income

Gross income refers to the amount of money your employer pays you before taxes, benefits, and other payroll deductions are taken from your paycheck. Net income is the amount of money that you actually get to take home with you.

Anyone who has been excited to get their first paycheck—only to be left wondering who FICA is and why he’s taking all your money–will recognize the big disparity between gross and net income. According to 2023 data from the Census Bureau, the median gross household income in 2022 was $74,580, while the median household income after taxes was $64,240, or nearly 14% lower than the gross income.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

