To create a successful budget, you first have to make sure you fully understand your income

For most of us, income is the easiest-to-understand part of your budget. You know how much you make (usually $100 shy of enough) and how often it comes in (at least a day late). It’s figuring out where all income goes each month that’s the hard part.

But just because income is somewhat easier to keep track of than other aspects of your financial life doesn’t mean you can afford to ignore it. A thorough understanding of your monthly and annual income is the foundation of a strong budget. You can’t build a solid financial life without this understanding.

Here’s everything you need to know about your income.

What is income?

While the definition of income may seem obvious, it’s helpful to spell out exactly what this important part of your financial life is. Specifically, your income is the entire amount of money that flows into your budget over a period of time. This includes money you earn through work—your salary, wages, bonuses—or money you earn through investments, such as dividends or rental income.