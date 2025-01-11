When and how to invest in your career

When I was growing up, my otherwise frugal father leased a new car every three years. He claimed that, as a financial planner , his clients expected him to look successful , which meant driving a nice, late-model car. He reasoned that nobody would take investment advice from a financial planner who drove a 14-year-old Datsun Bluebird. His message to me was clear: Invest in your career.

Even as a kid, I had my doubts about Dad’s logic. Spending money to make money never sat well with me, especially when there was no direct relationship between the purchase and the ROI. (I also suspect Dad hated long-term auto maintenance and he used his clients’ expectations as a convenient fig leaf.)

Considering my early skepticism, it should come as no surprise that I tend to under-invest in my career as an adult. But avoiding financial investments that could advance my professional ambitions has cost me opportunities, which has sometimes led to me overspending as an over-correction.

Figuring out the appropriate level of career investments is never going to be easy, but the following guidelines can help you decide if a financial outlay is worthwhile.