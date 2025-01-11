Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

From getting the necessary education to dressing for the job you want, investing in your career can put a serious dent in your finances. Here’s how to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

When and how to invest in your career

[Photo: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images]

BY Emily Guy Birken5 minute read

When I was growing up, my otherwise frugal father leased a new car every three years. He claimed that, as a financial planner, his clients expected him to look successful, which meant driving a nice, late-model car. He reasoned that nobody would take investment advice from a financial planner who drove a 14-year-old Datsun Bluebird. His message to me was clear: Invest in your career.

Even as a kid, I had my doubts about Dad’s logic. Spending money to make money never sat well with me, especially when there was no direct relationship between the purchase and the ROI. (I also suspect Dad hated long-term auto maintenance and he used his clients’ expectations as a convenient fig leaf.)

Considering my early skepticism, it should come as no surprise that I tend to under-invest in my career as an adult. But avoiding financial investments that could advance my professional ambitions has cost me opportunities, which has sometimes led to me overspending as an over-correction.

Figuring out the appropriate level of career investments is never going to be easy, but the following guidelines can help you decide if a financial outlay is worthwhile.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

When it makes sense to spend money

Compared to trying to suss out which opportunities are worth the money and which should get a pass, just saying no to all professional investments is an easier call.

This is why I have consistently under-invested in my career. I’m more comfortable saying no to everything rather than trying to figure out a good use of my money. But there are times when investing money into your career is the right thing to do. These include:

When you can increase the value of your time

You are probably well aware of the numerous online calculators that can help you pinpoint the dollar value of your time. Productivity experts often recommend using these types of equations to help determine what tasks you can outsource, since hiring an assistant can free up your time to focus on more lucrative tasks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

Explore Topics