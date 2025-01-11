When and how to invest in your career

When I was growing up, my otherwise frugal father leased a new car every three years. He claimed that, as a financial planner, his clients expected him to look successful, which meant driving a nice, late-model car. He reasoned that nobody would take investment advice from a financial planner who drove a 14-year-old Datsun Bluebird. His message to me was clear: Invest in your career.
Even as a kid, I had my doubts about Dad’s logic. Spending money to make money never sat well with me, especially when there was no direct relationship between the purchase and the ROI. (I also suspect Dad hated long-term auto maintenance and he used his clients’ expectations as a convenient fig leaf.)
Considering my early skepticism, it should come as no surprise that I tend to under-invest in my career as an adult. But avoiding financial investments that could advance my professional ambitions has cost me opportunities, which has sometimes led to me overspending as an over-correction.
Figuring out the appropriate level of career investments is never going to be easy, but the following guidelines can help you decide if a financial outlay is worthwhile.
When it makes sense to spend money
Compared to trying to suss out which opportunities are worth the money and which should get a pass, just saying no to all professional investments is an easier call.
This is why I have consistently under-invested in my career. I’m more comfortable saying no to everything rather than trying to figure out a good use of my money. But there are times when investing money into your career is the right thing to do. These include:
When you can increase the value of your time
You are probably well aware of the numerous online calculators that can help you pinpoint the dollar value of your time. Productivity experts often recommend using these types of equations to help determine what tasks you can outsource, since hiring an assistant can free up your time to focus on more lucrative tasks.