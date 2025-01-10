BY Juan Vallarino4 minute read

The demand for in-home healthcare has surged, fueled by technological growth, cost-effective options, patient-centered care, and a preference for aging in place. In fact, the value of the home healthcare market is currently estimated to be over $100 billion, and that number is expected to jump to more than $176 billion by 2032.

To meet the growing demand, companies in the home healthcare sector are scaling their services through acquisitions and new partnerships, such as the collaboration between my company, myLaurel, and Ochsner Health. Additionally, we’re seeing increased public and private investments in in-home diagnostics, including sleep apnea testing kits and genetic testing services. Having worked in the healthcare industry for decades, most recently as the founder/CEO of a company that offers in-home care, I agree with the projections noted above and believe the in-home care model is poised to explode. As it does, companies will need to adapt to ensure they’re able to meet the needs of patients, providers, and payers in this evolving and growing market. THE GROWING DEMAND FOR IN-HOME HEALTHCARE

The growth of in-home healthcare is driven by a combination of factors, including technological advancements, an aging population, the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a growing emphasis on cost-effective care. Technology has become a pillar of in-home healthcare, enabling patients to access medical services through digital platforms, telehealth consultations, and remote patient monitoring. These innovations eliminate the need for frequent trips to clinics or hospitals and provide both convenience and substantial cost savings. Wearable health devices, for example, allow continuous monitoring of vital signs, ensuring care remains personalized and effective even outside traditional settings. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the innovation and adoption of these technologies as patients and providers sought to limit exposure to the virus. This shift also highlighted the comfort and efficiency of receiving care at home, setting new expectations for healthcare delivery.

At the same time, an aging population has increased demand for accessible, personalized care solutions that can address chronic conditions and mobility challenges. Coupled with the rising costs of institutional care, in-home healthcare is an increasingly attractive alternative for patients and providers alike. TRANSFORMING CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT WITH TECHNOLOGY Chronic diseases are at the core of many in-home care programs, but the evolution of delivery models and supporting technologies has truly driven transformation in this space.

Wearable blood sugar monitors, smart scales, and devices that track blood pressure and oxygen levels have revolutionized care management. These remote monitoring tools save the U.S. healthcare system billions annually by reducing preventable complications, enabling early detection, and providing opportunities for timely intervention before conditions escalate and hospitalization is required. BENEFITS FOR PATIENTS, PROVIDERS, AND PAYERS I’ve seen firsthand how in-home healthcare programs can benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem.

For Patients Patients can avoid the stress of hospital visits, stay in the familiarity and comfort of their homes, and spend more meaningful time with loved ones, all while receiving high-quality care. For Providers

Patients who receive care at home experience improved health outcomes and report higher satisfaction with their care. In-home care also strengthens provider-patient relationships by fostering personalized interactions that allow providers to understand patients’ unique needs and social determinants of health. This approach enhances communication and trust, enabling tailored care that respects individual preferences, cultural contexts, and specific health requirements. For Payers Home care is 32% less expensive than emergency care. Shifting to in-home care for chronic and acute conditions reduces not only immediate hospitalization expenses, but also associated readmission costs. Additionally, when patients have better outcomes, long-term healthcare costs are reduced.

THE NEED FOR POLICY AND REGULATION EXPANSION For in-home healthcare to reach its full potential, regulatory and reimbursement structures need to evolve. Billing codes and payment models that support home-based care also need to be created. Further, standardizing payment rates across different care settings would incentivize hospitals, health systems, and payers to refer patients to home-based services when appropriate, ensuring care is delivered in the most cost-effective and comfortable environment possible.

Federal support, such as extensions to the Hospital at Home waiver, could provide the necessary push to accelerate the adoption of this model, helping more patients access the care they need in their homes. Without these changes, the full benefits of in-home healthcare will remain limited, and we will miss an opportunity to optimize care delivery. LOOKING AHEAD Given the projected industry growth and continued technological advancements, I think it’s safe to assume the in-home healthcare landscape will see some dramatic shifts in the coming years.

In the near future, we’re likely to see broader adoption of proven in-home services and a wider array of health conditions—for example, chemotherapy and other cancer treatments; neurological rehabilitation for patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, or other neurological disorders; and palliative and hospice care, such as breathing assistance through oxygen therapy. In the next decade, regulatory frameworks around home healthcare will evolve and clinicians and payers will likely see increased alignment, leading to more consistent care delivery across states. This will further support the integration of home-based care into mainstream healthcare practices. With broader adoption of home healthcare, Medicare could see savings of $10 billion to $15 billion over the next decade, according to the CMS Independence at Home Demonstration. ADVICE FOR IN-HOME HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS