By 2030, 30% of Generation Z will make up about 30% of the U.S. workforce. In 2020, that Gen Z slice of the pie was only 6.1%. Prioritizing digital employee experience (DEX) is crucial for welcoming Gen Z employees to your company. Indeed, it’s important for all employees.

First, consider that Gen Z comprises those born between 1997 and 2012. I know a little about this fascinating generation, as my son is 24 and my daughter is almost 22. Then, think about the fact that, in the U.S., 12 was the average age that Gen Z individuals got their first mobile phone—concurrent with the fast rise of the smartphone. In other words, this generation is a cohort of digital natives. Why does this turning point of Gen Z entering the workforce matter now? Because enterprises must ensure that the digital experience of Gen Z employees is as seamless and flawless in the digital workplace as it is for them in their consumer and home lives. Studies indicate that “86% of Gen Z agree that technology is essential to their lives, notably higher than older generational cohorts.” Further, Gen Z uses about 6 of the 13 technology products they own a day, for a combined usage of 12 hours, on average. Let that picture sink in.

IMPROVING THE DIGITAL EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE Given the pervasiveness of all things digital among Gen Z, enterprises that have taken digital transformation efforts seriously over the last decade must extend this commitment to DEX. Forrester principal analysts Andrew Hewitt and Cheryl McKinnon define DEX as, “The sum of all the perceptions that employees have about working with the technology they use to complete their daily work and manage their relationship with their employer across the lifecycle of their employment.” Any company that adopts a digital-first business strategy (93% globally) must carry this stance beyond just technology and process to their people. Otherwise, the typical three-legged stool of every digital transformation strategy—people, process, technology (PPT)—will break. You can adopt a DEX strategy, along with change management, training/upskilling, and employee engagement initiatives to strengthen investment in the people part of your PPT framework.

Industry analysts estimate that digital workplace leaders recognize the growing importance of building a digital employee experience strategy. Gartner, for instance, says that “by 2026, 50% of digital workplace leaders will have established a DEX strategy and tool, up from 30% in 2024.” It’s nice to see that heightened attention on strengthening the digital workplace was not just a reactive effort during the pandemic. DEX is here to stay. Still, that percentage needs to reach 100 before 2030 to keep pace with Gen Z entering the workforce and, more importantly, their digital expectations. Why? Because one of the primary drivers for prioritizing a DEX strategy is to reduce digital friction, a frustrating obstacle to an employee’s ability to do their job. REDUCING DIGITAL FRICTION

Having a strong DEX strategy in place, with a DEX tool to support it, is a way to get the computer out of the way of employees’ ability to do their jobs. That means reducing “digital friction,” which World Wide Technology says “happens when workplace technology is counterintuitive, overwhelming, or frustrating to employees and requires an unnecessary amount of effort to use. In many cases of digital friction, workplace technology is hurting employee productivity more than it’s helping and can even prevent employees from doing their jobs entirely.” Gen Z is likely to be the most intolerant of digital friction, but this obstacle can affect all employees across generations and roles, and it ultimately has indirect and direct implications for the customer experience. “I’m sorry; my computer is slow today.” Who hasn’t heard that when on a customer support call? Fortunately, DEX is a way to eliminate digital friction. As Gartner points out, “Through 2027, 75% of organizations without a DEX strategy and tool will fail to successfully reduce digital friction.” With digital natives entering the workforce and rising in rank over the next decade, we cannot overlook the importance of enabling consumer-like experiences with their work tech.

PRIORITIZING DEX IN 2025 AND BEYOND Prioritizing DEX is crucial for welcoming Gen Z employees to your company. Indeed, it’s important for all employees. DEX starts with ensuring that your digital estate is reliable, available, and usable by detecting and resolving device and application issues before they disrupt work. Shifting from reactive to proactive IT is how you ensure dependable devices. Then you need to make IT “invisible” to the end user through automations so employees can achieve their productivity potential. Finally, the outcome of a strong DEX strategy is that your IT organization is equipped to deliver an exceptional end-user experience—one that extends to your customers.