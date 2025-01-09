6 new tools to upgrade your home office

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

The home office is under fire as 2025 gets underway. CEOs, politicians, and one particular billionaire have been increasingly vocal in their opposition to employees working from home. Despite that, though, the number of people who rank the ability to telecommute as one of their most-desired benefits continues to rise. And many return-to-office mandates have fizzled.

If you’re one of the millions of people who continue to work from home, whether part-time or full-time, you’ve no doubt learned that to make it a comfortable experience, you need a lot more than a laptop and a convenient table. At CES this year, plenty of items on display seemed targeted, at least in part, to those home-based employees. Here’s a look at the most notable tools. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Not only does this monitor offer a crystal-clear screen, incorporating OLED technology for the first time, it also uses artificial intelligence to determine what type of content is being viewed (i.e., gaming, video, or productivity aps). It then will automatically adjust the display settings for the best visual experience. (That same tech is being incorporated into the company’s TVs.) It will also upscale low-resolution content, giving it a 4K look. And, since it’s OLED, it’s a much thinner device, meaning it will take up less desk space.

Hexcal Studio One thing you quickly realize when you set up a home office is just how much space things can devour. Hexcal Studio helps you declutter and organize all of your various components, including monitors, speakers, laptop, and more. It can power up to 14 devices and has a cable management system that makes those wires largely disappear. And an uncluttered workspace is a much more productive (and less stressful) one. HP OmniDesk PCs Because they work from home, some workers prefer a desktop PC to a laptop. HP’s latest bring not only the latest features, but a bit of style as well. Instead of making a black or silver monolith, these PCs have a woodgrain panel option that is oddly soothing. It’s the insides that count, of course—and it’s worth noting, if you want a screamingly fast top of the line PC, the OmniDesk isn’t it, but it’s a potent midrange option with plenty of easily accessible ports and your choice of an Intel or AMD processor. The system also offers Microsoft’s Copilot AI button on the keyboard for people who hope to utilize that functionality. Xebec Snap Bracket (and accessories) Maybe your home office doesn’t use a desktop—or you’re on the go enough that a hub doesn’t make sense, since you can’t carry a spare full-size monitor (or two) with you wherever you go. The Xebec Snap Bracket quickly and easily adds a second (or even third) ultrathin, ultralight (but visually crisp) monitor to your laptop wherever you are. Or, if you’d prefer, it can support a light for video calls or a mounted charger for your phone. Prices for the base bracket and one screen start at $549, with accessories going for $49 and up.

Expand to continue reading ↓