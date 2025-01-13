Fast company logo
Identifying your purpose can feel like a daunting task. But it doesn’t have to be.

The stress-free method for finding your life purpose

[Source Photo: Clayton Cardinalli/Unsplash]

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

If you can find your purpose in life, studies have found that you can unlock happiness, health, and longevity. While it sounds simple, identifying your purpose can feel like a daunting task. And if it feels overwhelming, it’s because we’re not focused on the right things, says Jordan Grumet, a hospice physician and author of The Purpose Code: How to Unlock Meaning, Maximize Happiness, and Leave a Lasting Legacy.  

[One] study found that up to 91% of people, at some point in their life, get ‘purpose anxiety,’ meaning this idea around purpose causes frustration, stress, and even depression,” he says. “This is a paradox, and it means that we are probably getting purpose wrong.” 

‘Big P’ vs. ‘Little P’ Purpose

Grumet defines purpose in two distinct ways: “big P” purpose and “little P” purpose. One is associated with anxiety and depression, and the other is associated with health, happiness, and longevity.

“Big P purpose is a big audacious purpose that’s often goal-oriented,” he says. “It’s becoming a billionaire, becoming president, traveling to Mars, or curing cancer. This is what society tells us we should be looking at as purpose. If you can dream it, you can build it.” 

