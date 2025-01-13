The stress-free method for finding your life purpose

“[One] study found that up to 91% of people, at some point in their life, get ‘purpose anxiety,’ meaning this idea around purpose causes frustration, stress, and even depression,” he says. “This is a paradox, and it means that we are probably getting purpose wrong.”

‘Big P’ vs. ‘Little P’ Purpose

Grumet defines purpose in two distinct ways: “big P” purpose and “little P” purpose. One is associated with anxiety and depression, and the other is associated with health, happiness, and longevity.

“Big P purpose is a big audacious purpose that’s often goal-oriented,” he says. “It’s becoming a billionaire, becoming president, traveling to Mars, or curing cancer. This is what society tells us we should be looking at as purpose. If you can dream it, you can build it.”