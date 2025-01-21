Generational bias is tearing the workplace apart. Practicing openness can help

Sustaining a happy, healthy, and high-performing culture hinges on its capacity to integrate diverse viewpoints. Today’s multigenerational workforce has the power to create limitless game-changing ideas, experiences, and insights. Yet, bias and entrenched thinking have led to an increase in age discrimination and a diminished sense of belonging at work.

“Ageism is one of the last socially acceptable prejudices,” claims the American Psychological Association.

Recent years have seen young workers labeled as lazy and entitled and called out mature workers as “past their prime.” Gen X is caught in the middle—defined as “the neglected middle child” as they attempt to stay hidden from the spotlight—and out of the battle.

If left unaddressed, the clash of generational perspectives risks turning workplaces into battlegrounds of “us versus them” instead of fostering cultures of collaboration and creativity.