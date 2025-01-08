Fast company logo
Meta tests letting Facebook Marketplace users view eBay listings in a bid to appease the EU

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Meta is testing a feature that will let Facebook users browse eBay listings on Facebook Marketplace before being redirected to complete the purchase on eBay. 

The test, which is being launched to a small group in Germany, France, and the U.S. starting Wednesday, is an attempt to resolve charges by the European Union that the social media giant uses anticompetitive behavior. Antitrust enforcers argued that Meta illegally shut out competition by linking Marketplace to its social media network and advertises Marketplace to consumers regardless of opting in or not.

Meta said it is still continuing to appeal the European Commission’s decision. In November, it was fined $840 million over abusive practices meant to benefit Marketplace. 

“While we disagree with and continue to appeal the European Commission’s decision on Facebook Marketplace, we are working quickly and constructively to build a solution which addresses the points raised,” Meta said in a statement

Ebay said in a blog post that a select number of listings from “a variety of categories” will start showing up on some users’ Marketplaces. That includes both local and shipped items. Shares of eBay were up on the news.

“This could benefit people using both platforms,” Meta said. “EBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook’s audience while people using Marketplace will be able to discover a broader array of listings from the eBay community.”

