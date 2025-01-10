What Daily Harvest learned about packaging design when it moved into retail

When Daily Harvest expanded to sell its products in retail stores in 2023, the direct-to-consumer vegan food delivery brand learned that what works for DTC doesn’t always necessarily translate to store shelves.
Daily Harvest product packaging previously showed images of raw ingredients, like chopped fruits and vegetables, that comprise the final meal. But packaging plays a different role in online orders versus retail. To successfully expand its distribution model into physical retail, the company is now aiming to meet the customer where they are, by redesigning its packaging for that new context—the real world grocery store shelf.
The move into retail follows a crisis the company faced in 2022, when it recalled a product that used tara flour, which left hundreds sick, sending several to the ER. (Daily Harvest was valued at more than $1 billion in 2021.) Founder and former CEO Rachel Driori told Fast Company in 2023 that its customers remained loyal and the company “augmented our sourcing strategy based on this experience.” Its move into grocery stores last year has helped the brand expand its audience beyond its online customers.
Daily Harvest packages now have images of its finished smoothies, single-serve meals, and multi-serve pasta and grains front and center so grocery shoppers can quickly figure out what an item is at a glance. Photos of ingredients now appear on the packaging’s sides, where the ingredients are also listed in all-caps text. The company also redesigned its bowls after discovering they were prone to toppling when the labels faced outward. Its bowls now come in boxes.
Put simply, different contexts require a different design recipe. Online, customers have a suite of decision-making tools available to them. They can see multiple photos of a product, read its description, and scroll customer reviews. There’s far more information available about the product. The packaging, which customers see after they’ve already made their order and their box is delivered, isn’t as critical a part of their purchasing decisions.
By contrast, packaging in retail stores is everything. Without a photo gallery or five-star review system, physical packaging plays a major role in how consumers make their purchasing decisions, and Daily Harvest found the photos of raw ingredients left people confused in this space. What was actually inside the package? Was assembly required?
Plus, unlike online, where its customers were filling their baskets exclusively with Daily Harvest products for delivery, grocery stores customers have plenty of other options. If a product’s packaging leaves them with too many questions, it’s easy to move on and find something else to buy.
“While DTC channels offer complete oversight of the customer experience, retail environments limit a brand’s ability to control product presentation and merchandising,” Daily Harvest CEO Ricky Silver tells Fast Company. “The direct connection with customers also becomes diluted in retail settings, making it more challenging to gather customer feedback and data that could inform product development and marketing strategies.”
Other DTC brands have similarly expanded to retail stores in recent years, like Allbirds, Away, and Glossier. For others looking to make that leap, Daily Harvest’s learning curve could be instructive. Getting good at selling directly to customers is one thing, but to sell in retail stores, brands may need to make some tweaks to account for the way people shop in person and offer up a new kind of shelf appeal.