What Daily Harvest learned about packaging design when it moved into retail

When Daily Harvest expanded to sell its products in retail stores in 2023, the direct-to-consumer vegan food delivery brand learned that what works for DTC doesn’t always necessarily translate to store shelves.

Daily Harvest product packaging previously showed images of raw ingredients, like chopped fruits and vegetables, that comprise the final meal. But packaging plays a different role in online orders versus retail. To successfully expand its distribution model into physical retail, the company is now aiming to meet the customer where they are, by redesigning its packaging for that new context—the real world grocery store shelf.

The move into retail follows a crisis the company faced in 2022, when it recalled a product that used tara flour, which left hundreds sick, sending several to the ER. (Daily Harvest was valued at more than $1 billion in 2021.) Founder and former CEO Rachel Driori told Fast Company in 2023 that its customers remained loyal and the company “augmented our sourcing strategy based on this experience.” Its move into grocery stores last year has helped the brand expand its audience beyond its online customers.

Packaging designs before (left row, top to bottom) and after [Photo: Daily Harvest]

Daily Harvest packages now have images of its finished smoothies, single-serve meals, and multi-serve pasta and grains front and center so grocery shoppers can quickly figure out what an item is at a glance. Photos of ingredients now appear on the packaging’s sides, where the ingredients are also listed in all-caps text. The company also redesigned its bowls after discovering they were prone to toppling when the labels faced outward. Its bowls now come in boxes.