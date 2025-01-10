7 tips to help you talk about mental health with your boss

BY Featured9 minute read

Navigating a discussion about mental health at work can be daunting, but having open dialogues about it is crucial for employee well-being and productivity. If you are struggling with a mental health issue and worried that it might affect your job performance, here are seven valuable insights that will help you prepare for the conversation with your boss and set clear goals so you can proactively secure their support.

Be proactive In 2019, I faced a mental health crisis and was quickly approaching serious burnout. As an integral part of my team—and the only one who could do my role—I knew I needed to be proactive to secure the support of my employer. I worked closely with my doctors to put together a plan, including medication, self-care tools, and therapy. My doctor then assisted in completing the necessary paperwork to request short-term disability so I could take the time I needed to heal. She also provided a list of recommended accommodations to prevent me from ending up in the same mental state again, focusing on adjustments that wouldn’t affect my job performance. Armed with this information, I scheduled a meeting with my manager and HR. By being fully prepared and having my doctor’s support, I was able to get the backing I needed from my employer.

It’s important to remember that you have rights: the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) allows time off for medical reasons, and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) can provide additional protection if you have a protected condition (in my case, ADHD) where anxiety or depression are co-occurring. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) also protects the privacy of your health information. Additionally, many employers offer mental health programs—often detailed in your employee handbook or on your company’s website—that may be a helpful first step. Taking advantage of these resources can make a crucial difference in managing both your health and your career. Lauren Diana Scalf, business coach and strategist, Soul Empowered with Lauren Diana

Start with the positive Any challenging conversation should begin on a positive note. Your supervisor’s leadership during recent difficulties and the encouraging work environment they’ve created could be recognized. By opening this way, feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and endogenous opioids are released, activating the brain’s reward pathways. This establishes a cooperative mindset right away, laying the foundation for open communication. Addressing the subject at hand—in this case, your present mental health issues and how they affect your ability to perform at work—is the next section of the sandwich. In a direct but caring way, be specific about the problems that are affecting you. Give an example of how you feel consistently overburdened, exhausted, or disorganized to the point where it interferes with your ability to perform certain tasks. Instead of making accusations, respectfully and solution-focused convey this information. Instead of placing blame, concentrate on symptoms and effects to reduce defensiveness and stress reactions. Describe how you look to them for advice so that you can work as a team to overcome challenges. Talking about issues with compassion and understanding encourages the other person to use reason and logic rather than emotional reactivity.

Redirect mental pathways into a problem-solving mode by offering practical solutions that have been successful for others in the concluding section. Making suggestions for adaptable accommodations could enable you to keep aiming for greatness from a more secure position. Ask for the resources that are available for seeking professional counseling or investigating techniques such as mindfulness training. Finish by expressing hope that open communication and cooperation will lead to the discovery of solutions that both parties can agree on. Putting the main point into a generally upbeat framework encourages approach behavior and increases openness to new ideas. Instead of fostering conflict, this neurological sandwich technique fosters understanding through cooperation. Mary Poffenroth, biopsychologist, MaryPoffenroth.com

Link to work-life balance Addressing mental health at work can be tricky, but linking it to work-life balance can open a constructive dialogue with a boss. Start by explaining how maintaining mental well-being directly influences your productivity and job satisfaction. For instance, you might say, “I’ve noticed my performance is sharper when I have a balanced schedule, allowing time for stress-relief activities.” This not only shows self-awareness but also indicates proactive management of your responsibilities, shifting the focus to sustained performance rather than personal issues. Utilizing the concept of “energy management” can effectively frame this conversation. Instead of purely managing time, present a schedule that balances high-intensity work periods with moments for mental restoration. Suggest adapting your workflow to include brief breaks or flexible start times to recharge. For example, mention, “If I can fit a short walk or meditation into my day, it boosts my focus significantly, which benefits both me and the team.” This approach highlights your commitment to delivering quality work while ensuring you’re mentally prepared to tackle challenges, making it a win-win for both you and your employer. Shannon Smith O’Connell, operations director, Reclaim247

Prepare with breathwork As a somatic therapist, I want to emphasize the importance of staying connected to your body and breathing while having a conversation about your mental health needs at work. Whether you are considering taking a medical leave of absence or want more accommodations at work, know that you are not alone in this—many people lean on options like FMLA and short-term disability—and that your workplace is required to help you. Before meeting with your boss to discuss this, set aside several minutes to reconnect with yourself. Start by noticing what’s happening in your body—are your shoulders tense? Is your heart rate quickening? Is there heat in your face? These body sensations are signs that the sympathetic nervous system is entering a fight-or-flight response, and it’s important to practice self-soothing before moving forward. In an activated state, it’s nearly impossible to have a rational and grounded conversation, so it’s important to slow down and regulate first. Once you’ve taken a quick body scan, try connecting with your breath. Breathe in through your nose and let out a long exhale through the mouth. Do this for several rounds. If you find that the breath is triggering to focus on, try focusing on your feet resting on the ground. Try pressing your feet firmly into the ground and sense your muscles tightening. Let go of the tension after a few seconds and pause to notice the difference. Do this repetition several times.

Once it’s time to meet with your boss, try to stay connected with the sensation of the ground under your feet and your breath. It’s okay to take a moment to pause, collect your thoughts, breathe, and then respond. Kirsten Hartz, therapist and founder, Sona Collective Focus on solutions Approaching the topic of mental health with a boss can feel challenging, but framing the conversation around productivity, well-being, and proactive solutions can make it constructive and professional. Here’s an approach that balances transparency with professionalism:

Set the scene in a 1:1 setting: Request a private meeting with your manager to ensure a comfortable environment. Be direct about the nature of the conversation to set clear expectations. Explain the impact on work: Focus on how mental health is affecting your work. This keeps the conversation relevant to the workplace and highlights your commitment to maintaining performance. Present a plan: Share proactive ideas that can help you manage your workload effectively. These might include flexible hours, a short period of reduced responsibilities, or a temporary change in projects. Here’s an example of how this conversation could unfold: Employee: “Thank you for meeting with me. I wanted to discuss something that’s been affecting my work recently. I’ve been dealing with some mental health challenges, which I feel have impacted my productivity and focus. I’m committed to maintaining high standards, so I thought it was important to bring this up early on. I’ve been thinking about ways to manage my workload better while I work through this. A few ideas I have are adjusting my start and end times slightly or having designated focus hours a few days a week. I believe these adjustments can help me stay productive and deliver my best work.

I’m open to any other ideas you might have and would appreciate any support the company can provide.” This approach demonstrates transparency, shows accountability, and provides constructive solutions. By focusing on productivity and proactive measures, the conversation remains professional and reassures your manager of your commitment to maintaining quality work. Falguni Katira, founder and creator, Falguni Katira | InnerLink Coaching Academy

Suggest a mental health day Suggesting a mental health day can be a great way for employees to approach the sensitive topic of mental health with their boss. It frames the conversation around the importance of well-being in a professional manner while showing that mental health is a legitimate concern. For example, an employee might say, “I’ve noticed that our team has been under a lot of pressure lately, and I think it would be helpful if we had a designated mental health day. It could give everyone a chance to recharge and come back more focused.” In this conversation, it’s important to express the benefits of taking such a day. The employee could add, “I believe this could improve our overall productivity and morale, as it shows that the company cares about our well-being.” By approaching it this way, the employee can initiate a constructive dialogue that emphasizes the positive impact of mental health initiatives on team performance. The key is to present it as a team benefit rather than a personal need, making it easier for the boss to see the value in the suggestion. This professional approach can help break down barriers and create a more open environment for discussing mental health.

Binod Singh, founder, Cross Identity Plan with clear goals This first has to start with trust and safety. If that doesn’t exist with your manager, then it can reduce the effectiveness of the conversation and, in some cases, have an adverse effect. Assuming it does exist, planning out the conversation can help significantly. Employees should think through the following: What are the goals for this conversation?

What outcome would you like to see?

What does support from your manager look like?

How would these outcomes support you personally and professionally and the team? After thinking through these points, draft up talking points and have someone review them to give you a different perspective. When you’re ready to have the conversation, give the manager a heads-up about the type of conversation you want to have. No one likes surprises, and this can allow managers to find resources ahead of the discussion.