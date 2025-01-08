TikTok alternative Lemon8: Why creators are moving to ByteDance’s other social media platform

“Okay it’s happening… are we switching to Lemon8 or what’s the plan?” posted one TikTok user back in December. With a potential U.S. ban just days away , content creators scrambling for an alternative are turning their attention to the platform’s sister app, Lemon8.

Like TikTok, Lemon8 is owned by China-based ByteDance, the tech giant behind popular apps such as the video editing tool CapCut and the creative editing app Hypic. Launched in the U.S. in 2023, the app combines TikTok’s scrollable For You page and short-form video with the curated aesthetic of Instagram and Pinterest. Though it sparked some media and user interest in its early days, the app hasn’t taken off as much as TikTok, which has more than 170 million U.S. users, with just over one million daily active users in the U.S., according to data from the research firm SimilarWeb.

However, over the past month it has climbed Apple’s free app charts. Sensor Tower data shows global downloads jumped by 150% in December 2024, with the U.S. accounting for 70% of those downloads. The largest spike occurred on December 19, coinciding with the Supreme Court’s announcement that it would hear oral arguments over the constitutionality of the federal law that could ban TikTok.

Sponsored posts have since emerged on TikTok, with creators describing Lemon8 as a “backup app” for TikTok users. A viral video by @strawberriredd, with nearly three million views, encouraged viewers to download Lemon8 in case of a ban. (Though labeled as sponsored, the video doesn’t disclose who funded it.) Another TikTok creator, @giannamjoyce, posted a video last month urging her followers to make Lemon8 accounts, informing users that ByteDance’s integration of the two platforms allows TikTok users to transfer their followers to Lemon8 simply by using the same login.