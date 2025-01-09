In rural North Carolina, Lowe’s built these tiny homes for people who lost everything in Hurricane Helene

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

In December, months after Hurricane Helene destroyed her neighborhood in rural Fletcher, North Carolina, Staci Hope was beginning to wonder whether she’d ever have a safe place to live again. “I lost everything, and I had no means to replace it,” she says.

Her manufactured home had been fully paid off before the disaster, and was her main form of financial security. The damage from Helene meant that the home needed to be fully rebuilt, and Hope, who’s on disability, couldn’t afford any of it. The night of the storm, Hope and a friend fled to an empty house nearby that had belonged to her grandparents. But it hadn’t been in use and also needed a long list of repairs, from a new heater to a new roof. The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave her a $6,000 check for her own home, but rejected most of her claims, forcing her to begin a long appeals process. She says it felt like the rest of the world had moved on, noting, “We were forgotten.” [Photo: Lowe’s] Then she got an unexpected call from a neighbor who’d heard about a new opportunity: She could borrow a volunteer-built tiny house and use it in her yard.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Lowe’s, the home improvement retailer, partnered with a group of organizations, including local homebuilders and the nonprofits Beloved Asheville and Habitat for Humanity, to quickly build dozens of tiny houses on wheels for the area. The project started after a conversation with a large homebuilder in the city of Charlotte. “They were helping frame houses and doing different [hurricane recovery] work, but they really thought that they could do something bigger,” says Julie Yenichek, senior director of community relations at Lowe’s, who helped plan the initiative. Lowe’s, which had also been supporting the community after the hurricane, wanted to take on a larger-scale project. [Photo: Lowe’s] The company saw a clear need to help rural homeowners who couldn’t easily find shelter elsewhere. “People really wanted to stay on their land,” says Yenichek. Some hotels covered by FEMA vouchers were hundreds of miles away in another state.

For someone like Hope, who takes care of her elderly parents nearby, leaving the neighborhood wasn’t an option. Others needed to stay near their jobs and on their childrens’ school bus routes. A tiny home on wheels, which could be delivered right to someone’s yard, was an ideal option. [Photo: Lowe’s] The local builder’s association and other partners on the project quickly pulled together a coalition of electricians, roofers, plumbers, and carpenters who wanted to volunteer, and got to work building tiny homes on 8-by-16-foot trailers. The design, which lead builder Danny Kelly tested by constructing a prototype in his own backyard, includes a tiny kitchen, bathroom, and two full-size bunk-style beds. Like an RV, the tiny homes can be hooked up to power and plumbing on someone’s property. [Photo: Lowe’s] In mid-December, after getting a donated warehouse to work in, the volunteers swung into action. “Hundreds of volunteers showed up,” says Yenichek. “Full company teams were deployed by some of the construction teams here in the Charlotte area. And so we built 16 in a week’s time.”