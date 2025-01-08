Morning coffee tied to lower death risk

There’s good news for those who drink their coffee in the morning hours and ditch it before noon. Morning coffee-drinkers may have a lower risk of death than both those who drink coffee throughout the day, and those who don’t drink it at all.

In a new study, published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal, drinking coffee in the morning showed huge benefits when it came to lowering rates of mortality. “This is the first study testing coffee drinking timing patterns and health outcomes,” said lead author Dr. Lu Qi, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and professor at Tulane University’s Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, in a news release. “We don’t typically give advice about timing in our dietary guidance, but perhaps we should be thinking about this in the future.”

The 10-year study examined health data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted from 1999 to 2018 for 40,725 adults, as well as data from a subgroup of 1,463 adults from both the women’s and men’s versions of the Lifestyle Validation Study. In the data, two patterns emerged when it came to routine coffee consumption: 36% of participants were morning coffee-drinkers and 14% drank it throughout the day. The study also recorded death rates in a follow up, where 4295 “all-cause deaths,” 1268 deaths from cardiovascular disease, as well as 934 deaths from cancer were reported.

Stunningly, the report showed big links between how coffee habits may contribute to a lower risk of premature death (it didn’t matter if the coffee was regular or decaffeinated). By far, it was the morning coffee-drinkers—not the non-coffee drinkers—who fared the best on mortality. Having coffee only in the morning was associated with a 16% lower risk of premature death for any reason. For cardiovascular health, the gains were even bigger for the morning coffee-drinkers, who had a 31% lower risk from cardiovascular disease. The reduction in mortality was not demonstrated for the all-day coffee drinkers.