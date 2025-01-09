Tiger Woods’s Sun Day Red logo can’t catch a break

When Tiger Woods launched his apparel brand Sun Day Red in 2024, he joked that he wanted to “ruin” the logo—or at least render it obsolete.
The mark shows a tiger made from 15 stripes to represent Woods’s 15 major titles. He told Today, “My goal is to ruin the logo. If the trademark is this, my job is to ruin it [by winning more championships].” But for Woods, whose last major win was at the Masters Golf Tournament in 2019, there are other challenges to face, including a pair of trademark disputes.
Puma has filed a notice of opposition over the Sun Day Red logo, adding to the pile-on after Tigeraire, a helmet airflow systems manufacturer that uses a tiger logo, filed its own notice last September.
Attorneys for Puma wrote in legal filings that Woods’s company’s logo is “highly similar in appearance” to Puma’s, and because Sun Day Red applied for a trademark for its logo that covered items including clothing, footwear, and sports equipment, it “will cause confusion as to the source, sponsorship, association, or affiliation of those goods and services due to Puma’s strong position in the footwear, apparel, and sports industries.”
Puma’s iconic “leaping cat” logo was designed by German cartoonist Lutz Backes and, according to court documents, it’s been used in the U.S. since at least 1969. Attorneys for Puma argue that in addition to its similar appearance to Puma’s logo, Sun Day Red’s logo is applied in similar ways, like on shirts and the backs of shoes; they included examples of social media posts comparing the two logos in their filing.
There’s no single threshold for when a logo violates a trademark, but disputes generally center on the possibility that a “reasonable person” would be confused. Some companies are more aggressive than others about protecting their marks. Apple filed more than 200 trademark oppositions in a three-year period, according to a 2022 Tech Transparency Project report, including against companies that sell products unrelated to Apple’s as well as businesses that use logos depicting oranges and pears. In a U.K. court in November, Adidas lost its suit against menswear brand Thom Browne for that company’s use of a four-bar stripe design.
Puma’s filing a notice of opposition won’t block Sun Day Red from using its logo for the time being, but attorneys asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to refuse Sun Day Red’s trademark registration.