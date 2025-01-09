Tiger Woods’s Sun Day Red logo can’t catch a break

When Tiger Woods launched his apparel brand Sun Day Red in 2024 , he joked that he wanted to “ruin” the logo—or at least render it obsolete.

The mark shows a tiger made from 15 stripes to represent Woods’s 15 major titles. He told Today, “My goal is to ruin the logo. If the trademark is this, my job is to ruin it [by winning more championships].” But for Woods, whose last major win was at the Masters Golf Tournament in 2019, there are other challenges to face, including a pair of trademark disputes.

Puma has filed a notice of opposition over the Sun Day Red logo, adding to the pile-on after Tigeraire, a helmet airflow systems manufacturer that uses a tiger logo, filed its own notice last September.

Attorneys for Puma wrote in legal filings that Woods’s company’s logo is “highly similar in appearance” to Puma’s, and because Sun Day Red applied for a trademark for its logo that covered items including clothing, footwear, and sports equipment, it “will cause confusion as to the source, sponsorship, association, or affiliation of those goods and services due to Puma’s strong position in the footwear, apparel, and sports industries.”