Pacific Palisades fire live map: Real-time tools let you track wildfires and smoke in Los Angeles

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

On Tuesday, a wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fire has since spread across at least 2,900 acres and is burning throughout spaces equal to about five football fields every minute, according to CNN.

So far, there have been no reported deaths attributed to the wildfires, which have consumed numerous homes and cars that had to be left behind as residents fled. One thing that is making the fires worse is the “tornado-like” winds also afflicting the region. Winds can literally fan the flames of a wildfire and fling embers up into the air, and carry them to new locations, causing additional fires to rise up. How far the fires will spread before they are contained is anyone’s guess at this moment. But there are several ways you can track the spread of the fires using online tools.

[Screenshot: via Esri Wildfire Aware] The first is by using the Wildfire Aware map produced by the geographic information system (GIS) software firm Esri. The map uses numerous data sources to show where wildfires have broken out. The orange and red areas on the map show where fires currently burn and by clicking on any given area, you can see how many personnel are on the scene fighting the fires. As of the time of this writing, Esri’s Wildfire Aware shows that there are 2,920 reported acres on fire and 800 personnel on the grounds fighting those fires. It currently says there is a 0% containment rate of the fires in the Palisades. [Screenshot: via NASA FIRMS] The second online mapping tool is the Fire Information for Resource Management Systems map, or FIRMS, which uses data from the Forest Service of the United States Department of Agriculture and NASA.