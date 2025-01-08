BY Jed Ayres4 minute read

Delivering a satisfying digital employee experience (DEX) to the workforce of the future will come with more expectations from Gen Z and Gen Alpha workers. They want to be far more independent and self-sufficient in their use of technology, relying less on centralized IT support. Working either remotely or on site, they want some flexibility in their work schedules and are adamant about having a healthy work-life balance.

All these expectations demand DEX platforms provide a 24/7 seamless work environment and remove friction before they impact the employees’ digital workplace. This will help give next-gen workers the freedom they desire, working productively at a pace that allows time in the day for relaxation and recreation. YOUR GEN Z WORKERS WANT FIVE-STAR SERVICE If you think of staying at a ritzy hotel with concierge service, you’ll have the mindset to support your workers’ digital experience. Gen Z workers expect to have the latest digital tools in their workspace. They’re fast learners and view technology as tools, not as the endgame. Having a next-generation DEX platform, as well as modern workflow tools, could well be a factor in which company an early-career Gen Z person chooses. Like a five-star hotel, a company that focuses on employee experience and emerging technologies will look more attractive to a Gen Z worker and encourage employee retention.

Gen Z workers also expect to be heard by their employees. Therefore, more frequent feedback on what employees feel they need will require the business to gather employee sentiment, something a mature DEX platform should offer, again promoting productivity while winning employee trust. According to a Qualtrics study on employee experience trends, “[E]mployees expect to be heard. Some are even very willing to open up all means—like their work email and Slack messages—to finally be heard. But, with the expectation that leaders will take action, tell them about it, and make changes for the greater good of the organization, yes—but also to benefit people first, and foremost.” While that goes beyond just their digital experience, it is a good indication of what employees are thinking and how they expect to see results from their feedback put into action.

START WITH A SOLID DEX FOUNDATION Gen Z workers, and eventually Gen Alpha, expect their workday technologies to work as reliably and easily as their smartphones—with zero friction! Focusing on digital employee experience plays a big part in delivering a reliable, daily work experience that meets worker expectations. To begin with the best foundation, here are key elements:

1. Application performance Common complaints from digital workers relate to the availability of applications when they need them, slow loading, and sluggish performance—all issues impacting productivity. Your DEX platform should enable real-time monitoring of applications and have the ability to take action and remediate these problems, ideally before a worker has to contact the help desk for a resolution. 2. Real-time remediation

At the foundation of any mature DEX solution is remediation. Your DEX platform should continuously remediate both experience and security vulnerabilities without human interaction or in real time as needed. With the proliferation of devices workers now use, removing friction quickly, either manually or automatically, is key in reducing the ever-increasing cost of support. 3. Security measures Major concerns for digital workers include defending their work product against threats and having little tolerance for the disruption caused by a cyber-attack. It’s important to integrate security measures into your DEX platform, including continuous monitoring for potential threats, proactive threat detection, and automated remediation to quickly negate any identified threats.

Patching vulnerabilities must be part of a DEX security defense. There are DEX solutions that can enable IT to automate software patches, saving IT time and ensuring updates are applied to the most recent applications (full disclosure: ControlUp offers this service). 4. Employee scoring and sentiment analysis Implementing employee scoring and sentiment analysis is crucial for measuring and enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction. Regularly scoring employee experiences based on various performance metrics and sentiment analysis, through surveys and feedback mechanisms, provides valuable insights. This feedback is pivotal in refining your DEX strategy, ensuring your tools and systems genuinely align with employee expectations and contribute to a productive, engaging work environment.

5. Ubiquitous desktop support Today’s digital and hybrid work comprises an ever-evolving mix of physical, virtual, and Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) or cloud-delivered endpoints. To enhance employee productivity, your DEX technology should provide an end-to-end view of all desktops and workspaces across the hybrid work infrastructure, supplying real-time metrics, identifying issues, and using automation to quickly resolve them. DELIVER SATISFACTION