International collaboration is on the rise. According to research from HR Brew, over half of U.S. companies now operate in two or more countries, with 23% reporting that they operate in as many as four countries at once.

As Chief Brand Officer and Philippines Country Manager at AvePoint, I’ve led teams across multiple continents for years, which means that I’ve dealt firsthand with the challenges of managing international teams. While building a successful international team is no small task, international leaders can succeed by embracing technology, fostering a culture of inclusivity, and prioritizing continuous learning. In this article, I’ll talk about ways you can use these tactics to grow a global team that’s cohesive, productive, and well-equipped to deal with your organization’s most pressing challenges. 1. HAVE A CONSISTENT IN-PERSON PRESENCE.

At AvePoint, I manage teams that are based in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) and in various locations around the U.S. Of course, it’s time-consuming to move between these offices and teams—flights between locations can take 24 hours or more—but I’ve found that the benefits are easily worth the time invested. Cultivating an in-person presence in your global offices helps ensure that your teams on the ground feel connected to you and the company at large. It makes it easier for local employees and leaders to feel that their concerns are being addressed, and it keeps you in the loop with what’s really happening with the teams that you manage. With 53% of U.S. companies (and more in other parts of the globe) now working on a hybrid basis, it can be tempting to avoid the trouble of international travel and instead visit your teams remotely, but most seasoned global leaders will tell you that the benefits of visiting regularly in person are easily worth the hassle. You get a perspective and a connection that can’t be formed online.

2. EMBRACE LOCAL IDEAS WHILE CULTIVATING TOGETHERNESS. Many leaders will tell you that it’s critical to respect local customs and norms when you’re managing global teams, which is undoubtedly important, but at the same time, it’s also important for local teams to feel connected to their peers all around the world. This means that international leaders should respect local norms, cultures, and behaviors while still including international teammates with the global team, and, in fact, celebrating their uniqueness. Many of the teams I look after, for example, are based out of our Philippines offices, where workplace culture is very different from the U.S. Use of honorifics and titles like “sir” and “ma’am” are common in the Philippines, and communication styles in general can be much more contextual and less direct, with greater importance given to subtler social cues. These are just a couple of the cultural differences that I have to be mindful of when I work with these international teams.

To make sure you’re striking the right balance between local and global, you need to establish clear communication channels, goals, and standards for behavior. Once those communication channels are in place, goal- and standard-setting can be a collaborative effort between you, the people managers you supervise, and the individual contributors on all of your teams. According to research from Boston Consulting Group, teams that set standards together through open communication were much more likely to succeed than teams that didn’t. This is something I talked about in a recent Fast Company Executive panel article: respect for local cultures is critical, but togetherness is also essential. You need to do both well to get the most out of your people. 3. MAKE UPSKILLING THE NEW NORMAL

Better competency with new technology can make employees more productive, engaged, and satisfied, which is a win-win for employers and employees alike. According to research from the Australian government, for example, Microsoft Copilot can save employees about an hour a day on certain tasks (full disclosure: my company provides SaaS solutions for Microsoft products and other collaboration environments like Google and Salesforce). That’s a transformative change for any workplace. When employees have the tools and knowledge needed to do more work in less time, everyone benefits. This is particularly true of international teams, which rely on technology to collaborate much more than teams that are based in the same physical location. That’s why leaders of international teams should invest in training and enablement programs to make upskilling the norm across their global organizations. Research shows that internal training programs could use reinforcement, particularly when it comes to the use of AI and other new technologies. According to the 2024 AI and Information Management Report, for example, only 46% of organizations currently offer employee training on AI tools.