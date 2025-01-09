How a Minnesota limo driver invented the tech that’s changing college football

College football is suddenly in a constant state of change. The transfer portal, conference realignment, players making millions in NIL deals , the first-ever 12-team playoff—if you cryogenically froze someone five years ago and woke them up today, they wouldn’t recognize the sport.

But one recent experiment has flown largely under the radar.

Outsmarting sign-stealers

After the University of Michigan sign-stealing scandal in 2023, the NCAA approved NFL-style helmet communication for Division I in 2024, allowing coach-to-player audio communication through the helmet of one player on the field. The goal was to reduce reliance on hand signals and oversized play cards from the sideline, which opponents can decipher (or steal) and use as a competitive advantage.

As part of the same initiative, the NCAA also granted the Liberty League, a seven-team conference in New York State, a waiver to pilot a system from tech company GoRout that provides special tablets for coaches to upload playbooks and send calls directly to players on the field via custom smartwatches. Each team received 10 player devices and two coach tablets for conference play in 2024. Teams could use three devices per team on offense and defense, with no limit on special teams.