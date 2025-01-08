Uber is replacing Lyft in a points partnership with Delta

Lyft and Delta are ending their points-earning loyalty partnership in April and the airline will start a new program with rideshare competitor Uber.

Uber announced the multiyear strategic partnership on Tuesday evening at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas.

“Delta is thrilled to come together with Uber to create a connected travel experience from start to finish,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a prepared statement. “This partnership creates more choice for customers to get to their destination in a way that works best for them.”

Delta SkyMiles members who link their accounts to Uber will earn points on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders. Uber said people will earn one mile per dollar spent on restaurant and grocery orders worth $40 and up; one mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports; two miles per dollar spent on premium rides, such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black; and three miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips. An Uber spokesperson says customers will also get access to benefits like “improved Uber pickup and drop-off experiences at Delta hubs.”