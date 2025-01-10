Booze’s big rebrand: How nonalcoholic drinks took over the nightlife scene

At El Prado, a moody natural wine bar in Los Angeles’s Echo Park neighborhood, the aged mirror backsplash behind the silhouettes of bartenders advertises a healthy selection of natural wines, hoppy beers, and hard ciders. The Sunset Boulevard mainstay is known for its live vinyl nights and facsimile of a European-style cafe scene, with conversations and smoke breaks that spill out onto the sidewalk. But it’s also known for its unique nonalcoholic beverage options: sparkling nettle tea, alcohol-free beer, and kombucha on tap. The beauty of these options, of course, is that they mimic the look and taste of their alcoholic counterparts—fermented and bubbly, in line with the visual language we’re accustomed to when we think of a cozy, clout-aware bar.

El Prado isn’t so unique in putting its nonalcoholic drinks on equal footing with its boozy options. A greater number of bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues are now incorporating alcohol-free drinks into their menus, or are being designed to decenter alcohol altogether. Meanwhile, many N/A brands are also moving away from their health-centered positioning to make a play for the partying set. They’re rebranding away from the simple health option, and into party beverages with just as much nightlife appeal as the hard stuff—as suited for bars and raves for the 365 party girl as a picnic sipper for the morning workout class community.

THE RETURN OF NIGHTLIFE, AND A NEW MARKET FOR N/A’S

This big rebrand is happening at a time when the popularity of the alcohol-free beverage category continues to climb. “Gen Z is drinking 20% less than millennials, and one-in-three people are saying they’re going alcohol-free,” says Troy Gorczyca, the senior vice president of marketing at Casa Lumbre, the parent company of N/A brand Almave. This helps to explain the strong sales year the nonalcoholic beverage category enjoyed in the U.S. in 2023, with overall volumes rising by 29% versus 2022, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis data.

[Photo: Chelsea Kyle/Almave]

It could also be due to what some are describing, in short, as the “sober curious” movement, which the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) describes as “more mindful approach to alcohol consumption.” Its study of “sober curious” and abstinence events like dry January found that the movement “may be versatile and effective in changing drinking behavior among young adults.” A “sober curious” drinking approach has become more mainstream too, thanks to coverage by Good Morning America, ABC, BBC, and Forbes. Even an episode of Netflix’s Emily in Paris broke down the sober curious movement succinctly (naturally, screen grabs of were posted to N/A brand Ghia’s TikTok account.)