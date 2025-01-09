Neurotechnology could revolutionize work—but it comes with big risks for workers

Despite all the attention on technologies that reduce the hands-on role of humans at work—such as self-driving vehicles , robot workers , artificial intelligence and so on—researchers in the field of neuroergonomics are using technology to improve how humans perform in their roles at work.

Neuroergonomics is the study of human behavior while carrying out real-world activities, including in the workplace. It involves recording a person’s brain activity in different situations or while completing certain tasks to optimize cognitive performance. For example, neuroergonomics could monitor employees as they learn new material to determine when they have mastered it. It could also help monitor fatigue in employees in roles that require optimum vigilance and determine when they need to be relieved.

Until now, research in neuroergonomics could only be conducted in highly controlled clinical laboratory environments using invasive procedures. But engineering advances now make this work possible in real-world settings with noninvasive, wearable devices. The market for this neurotechnology—defined as any technology that interfaces with the nervous system—is predicted to grow to US$21 billion by 2026 and is poised to shape the daily life of workers for many industries in the years ahead.

But this advance doesn’t come without risk.