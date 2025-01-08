2025 could be the year of the robot lawn mower

Skeptics scoffed in 2002 when Roomba introduced the robot vacuum to homeowners. That didn’t last very long as the little round device quickly became a fixture in millions of households. Now the lawn care industry is hoping for the same sort of revolution as the robots make their way to the front yard.
Robot lawn mowers aren’t exactly new at CES, but there are a growing number on display this year. Manufacturers are hoping that the convenience and regained leisure time they offer will be enough to rope in American homeowners. And analysts say this could be the year they start to break through.
The challenge the manufacturers of these devices face is similar to the one robot vacuum manufacturers did in the early part of this century. Would Americans welcome a robot into their home and would the devices do as good a job as existing models? The answer, for the vacuum industry, of course, proved to be a resounding yes, with the market valued at $4.48 billion in 2021, with an expected annual growth rate of 23.4% through 2030.
Robot lawn mower sales, meanwhile, are expected to reach $10.62 billion by 2032, with a projected growth rate of 12% per year, according to Grand View Research.
At CES this year, Segway is leading the charge to make robot mowers a mainstream product. The company is showcasing the Navimow X3 series, which can cut up to 2.5 acres, double the efficiency of the current model. It also boasts a string trimmer, meaning homeowners not only can forego trudging up and down their yard in the midst of summer heat, but can bypass pulling out the edger to neaten up areas along fences and driveways.
“With over 200 robotic innovations . . . we’ve reduced over 1.13 million kilograms equivalent of carbon emissions so far,” says George Ren, CEO of Segway Navimow. “I believe with Segway Navimow X3 Series . . . we will continue to make significant steps in transforming traditional outdoor power tools into smart, automated solutions for American households.”
The Navinow X3 will also interact with smart home devices, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home, meaning you can order your lawnbot to get to work as you fetch another beer from the fridge.