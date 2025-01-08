2025 could be the year of the robot lawn mower

Skeptics scoffed in 2002 when Roomba introduced the robot vacuum to homeowners. That didn’t last very long as the little round device quickly became a fixture in millions of households. Now the lawn care industry is hoping for the same sort of revolution as the robots make their way to the front yard.

Robot lawn mowers aren’t exactly new at CES, but there are a growing number on display this year. Manufacturers are hoping that the convenience and regained leisure time they offer will be enough to rope in American homeowners. And analysts say this could be the year they start to break through.

The challenge the manufacturers of these devices face is similar to the one robot vacuum manufacturers did in the early part of this century. Would Americans welcome a robot into their home and would the devices do as good a job as existing models? The answer, for the vacuum industry, of course, proved to be a resounding yes, with the market valued at $4.48 billion in 2021, with an expected annual growth rate of 23.4% through 2030.

Robot lawn mower sales, meanwhile, are expected to reach $10.62 billion by 2032, with a projected growth rate of 12% per year, according to Grand View Research.