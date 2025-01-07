The Surgeon General just wrote you a prescription for happiness. Here’s what it says

BY Jennifer Mattson2 minute read

Outgoing United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy just released his Parting Prescription for America, a set of reflections on his personal and professional experiences after spending six of the past 10 years as our nation’s top doctor.

Unlike his predecessors who focused on physical illnesses, during his service in the Biden administration, Murthy focused on the country’s mental health crisis and our current epidemic of loneliness and isolation, especially in the workplace, for parents, and among young people. His goal was to understand the root causes of the pain and unhappiness Americans are feeling across our country. Murthy said that after traveling across America for two terms and speaking with thousands of Americans, he discovered something deeply disturbing: The one thing ailing all Americans was the erosion of a sense of community. “In dispirited and disheartened tones, people have confided, ‘I don’t have anyone to count on,'” Murthy writes. “They tell me that they feel they carry life’s burdens alone—and it’s exhausting. In different ways, people tell me they feel something is missing in their lives.”

Murthy’s last prescription In his parting prescription, Murthy lays out how Americans can cultivate health, happiness, and fulfillment by rebuilding community centered on relationships, service, and purpose. Murthy argues that these three things—”relationships, service, and purpose”—are essential for a happy, connected, and fulfilling life. They are the time-tested “triad of fulfillment” that stands in contrast to our current definition of success—wealth, fame, and power—which focuses on the individual, unlike fulfillment that connects us with something bigger than the individual and thereby gives us both meaning and a sense of belonging. Here are Murthy’s thoughts on each element and how it impacts our health, as detailed in his parting prescription.

Relationships Relationships are the connections we build with friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, and others we encounter. Healthy relationships in which we can be ourselves and be seen can be a powerful source of joy and support, and can be buffers to stress. When we lack meaningful relationships, we can experience loneliness. Currently, a third of adults and around half of young people experience loneliness. Being socially disconnected increases our risk of heart disease, dementia, depression, anxiety, and premature death. Service Service comprises the actions we take that benefit others. Even though service is defined as benefiting others, filling one’s life with service can have profound benefits to the person rendering the service.