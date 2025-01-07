‘I sleep like a baby every single night’: Sleepmaxxing is all over TikTok again

Could mouth tape, magnesium spray, or a cushiony sleep mask be the key for deep sleep? Young social media users are picking up on the importance of a good night’s sleep following what’s felt like an especially stressful few years.

Many are hopping on the “sleepmaxxing” trend that shares steps that are supposed to hack a perfect night of sleep. Thousands of videos and millions of viewers now fall under hashtags like #sleephack and #sleepchallenge.

“I have the most insane sleep routine that all of my friends love to make fun of, but I sleep like a baby every single night,” the TikToker @kylienicoleday said in a video that received more than 1.2 million likes.

“I’m gonna show you guys what I do to get the best sleep of my life,” says another influencer to hook viewers. She promotes things like morning sunshine, the Oura smart ring, and not eating too close to bedtime.