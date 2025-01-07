‘I sleep like a baby every single night’: Sleepmaxxing is all over TikTok again

Could mouth tape, magnesium spray, or a cushiony sleep mask be the key for deep sleep? Young social media users are picking up on the importance of a good night’s sleep following what’s felt like an especially stressful few years.
Many are hopping on the “sleepmaxxing” trend that shares steps that are supposed to hack a perfect night of sleep. Thousands of videos and millions of viewers now fall under hashtags like #sleephack and #sleepchallenge.
“I have the most insane sleep routine that all of my friends love to make fun of, but I sleep like a baby every single night,” the TikToker @kylienicoleday said in a video that received more than 1.2 million likes.
“I’m gonna show you guys what I do to get the best sleep of my life,” says another influencer to hook viewers. She promotes things like morning sunshine, the Oura smart ring, and not eating too close to bedtime.
To be sure, the sleepmaxxing trend isn’t new. Recent media segments and popular videos have just resurfaced certain content. New Year’s resolutions could also have been a catalyst for healthier habits.
Oftentimes, the videos will include a mix of expert recommended advice (not drinking caffeine too late in the day and sticking to a consistent bedtime) and tips experts are more cautious on (mouth tape, spraying magnesium on your feet). Of course, that’s usually what happens when handfuls of non-medical professionals take to the internet to share tips.
Some are also sharing things like affiliate codes and links to earn some money from other users who view their videos and buy those products. Searches for ingredients for specific sleep hack from 2024—the “sleepy girl mocktail, which has tart cherry juice, a sparkling drink, and magnesium—shot up after it went viral on TikTok, according to a Gopuff report.