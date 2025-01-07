Meta discontinues its $1,500 Meta Quest Pro headset. What could this mean for Apple’s VR dreams?

Two months after it announced plans to discontinue its high-end Quest Pro VR/XR headset, Meta has stopped selling its remaining inventory of the device, which saw prices of between $1,000 and $1,500 over the short course of its life. And that has once again thrust virtual reality headsets into a spotlight.

A decade ago, they were heralded as the next great thing, with Meta paying $2 billion in 2014 to acquire Oculus and buying a suite of VR development studios in the years that followed. Apple’s entry into the market last year with the Vision Pro got enthusiasts excited once again.

But the end of the Meta Quest Pro is again raising questions about the viability of high-end VR in the consumer marketplace. And with Meta’s top headset now nothing but a memory, eyes turn to Apple.

The Apple Vision Pro costs $3,500 and up. A year ago it was Apple’s biggest new product of the past 10 years. Since then, enthusiasm has faded. Apple has not released sales numbers for the device and did not reply to Fast Company’s request for comment, but in October, the Wall Street Journal reported sales have been disappointing, with Apple reportedly cutting its first year shipments roughly in half.