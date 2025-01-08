Get a job in AI or one of these industries if you want to be in one of the fastest-growing roles in 2025

Job search platform LinkedIn recently released its annual Jobs on the Rise report, including a list of the top 25 fastest-growing jobs in the United States.
To create the list, LinkedIn’s researchers analyzed millions of jobs started by members of the platform between January 2022 to January 2024, calculating the growth rate for each job. They excluded internships, volunteer positions, and interim roles.
According to LinkedIn’s analysis, unsurprisingly, AI roles top the chart as the artificial intelligence market grew by $50 billion since 2023. In addition, the post-pandemic surge in travel may have spurred an increased call for employees in the entertainment and travel industries, while police force reductions have driven higher demand for security guards. Fifteen jobs, or 60%, are new to the list and are marked with an asterisk.
Below is the list of 25 jobs with descriptions of what they do, provided by LinkedIn.
- Artificial Intelligence Engineer: Artificial intelligence engineers design, develop, and implement AI models and algorithms to optimize processes and solve complex problems.
- Artificial Intelligence Consultant: Artificial intelligence consultants assist organizations with the adoption and integration of AI technologies to meet business goals and improve operations.
- Physical Therapist: Physical therapists assess and treat patients to help relieve pain, improve mobility, and prevent or recover from injuries.
- Workforce Development Manager: Workforce development managers design and implement training programs that allow employees to upskill in new or existing areas and align workforce capabilities with organizational needs.
- Travel Advisor*: Travel advisors help plan and book travel arrangements—including transportation, accommodations, and activities—based on clients’ preferences and budgets.
- Event Coordinator*: Event coordinators manage the planning and execution of social, corporate, or nonprofit events, typically involving logistics like scheduling, vendor management, and budget allocation.
- Director of Development: Directors of development oversee an organization’s fundraising strategy—from donor relations to portfolio management—in order to secure financial support for business projects or nonprofit activities.
- Outside Sales Representative*: Outside sales representatives sell products or services to prospective and existing clients through face-to-face interactions, building customer relationships, and helping businesses achieve sales targets.
- Sustainability Specialist: Sustainability specialists analyze organizations’ existing environmental and social impacts—and design strategies that mitigate potential harm and promote resource efficiency.
- Security Guard*: Security guards monitor and protect property, people, and assets, responding to potential threats and ensuring overall safety.
- Community Planner*: Community planners develop plans for land use, particularly public land, and design programs for infrastructure and community development that align with community values and support sustainable growth.
- Artificial Intelligence Researcher*: Artificial intelligence researchers advance AI technologies and solutions or develop new ones through advanced research, experimentation, and the development of algorithms or techniques.
- Treasury Manager*: Treasury managers oversee an organization’s financial assets by identifying and mitigating risks, managing cash flow, and developing long-term financial strategies.
- Land Agent*: Land agents negotiate and manage agreements related to the sale and acquisition of land, including property transactions, land usage, and resource access.
- Grants Consultant: Grants consultants help organizations with grants processes through identifying funding opportunities, preparing grant applications, and ensuring compliance with grant requirements.
- Director of Employer Relations*: Directors of employer relations build and maintain partnerships with employers to enhance recruitment initiatives and create internship or job opportunities for students and job seekers, typically at educational institutions.
- Chief Growth Officer Chief growth officers develop and execute organizational strategies to drive revenue, expand market presence, and promote long-term business growth.
- Bridge Engineer*: Bridge engineers design and oversee the construction and maintenance of bridges to ensure safety, functionality, and regulatory compliance.
- Private Equity Analyst*: Private equity analysts help businesses identify and evaluate investment opportunities, analyzing financial data and market trends to make recommendations.
- Research Librarian*: Research librarians work at educational or research institutions, helping scholars and researchers find and evaluate information sources, navigate databases, and develop research strategies for their topic.
- Nuclear Engineer*: Nuclear engineers design and maintain systems that utilize nuclear energy for a wide variety of applications ranging from power generation to defense manufacturing.
- Advanced Practice Provider: Advanced practice providers deliver healthcare services to patients, including conducting medical assessments, diagnosing conditions, and prescribing treatments.
- Chief Revenue Officer: Chief revenue officers oversee an organization’s revenue generation processes, working closely with sales and marketing teams to maximize business growth and optimize operating efficiency.
- Instrumentation and Control Engineer*: Instrumentation and control (I&C) engineers design, maintain, and test equipment that monitors industrial machinery and processes, typically in manufacturing facilities.
- Commissioning Manager*: Commissioning managers oversee and coordinate large-scale projects, including construction and engineering projects, verifying systems and equipment for compliance with budget, project goals, and regulatory standards.
You can check out the full list and job descriptions here.