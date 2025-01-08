Get a job in AI or one of these industries if you want to be in one of the fastest-growing roles in 2025

Job search platform LinkedIn recently released its annual Jobs on the Rise report , including a list of the top 25 fastest-growing jobs in the United States.

To create the list, LinkedIn’s researchers analyzed millions of jobs started by members of the platform between January 2022 to January 2024, calculating the growth rate for each job. They excluded internships, volunteer positions, and interim roles.

According to LinkedIn’s analysis, unsurprisingly, AI roles top the chart as the artificial intelligence market grew by $50 billion since 2023. In addition, the post-pandemic surge in travel may have spurred an increased call for employees in the entertainment and travel industries, while police force reductions have driven higher demand for security guards. Fifteen jobs, or 60%, are new to the list and are marked with an asterisk.

Below is the list of 25 jobs with descriptions of what they do, provided by LinkedIn.