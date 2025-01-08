Dell should have copied Apple’s branding years ago

Dell is simplifying the names of its computers, and you’d be forgiven if you mistook its naming system for Apple’s. That’s because they’re nearly identical.

Gone are Dell’s Inspiron, XPS, and Latitude lines. In their place, the Texas-based personal computer and technology company will now sell computers named Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. Each is available in base, plus, and premium tiers that allow customers to upgrade for increased performance.

Dell hasn’t released pricing for its next-generation computers, but it does describe the new models by their use case. The Dell is designed for “play, school, and work,” the Dell Pro for “professional-grade productivity,” and the Dell Pro Max for “maximum performance” for applications like animation, video rendering, and fine-tuning large language models. The company is touting the products as “AI PCs” built for a new era of artificial intelligence.

[Image: Dell Technologies]

Dell’s new Apple-style naming convention is a blatant rip-off of the company that gave us products like MacBook Pros and the iPhone Pro Max devices. But it’s also good business sense. Dell’s PC sales have fallen 18%, and simplifying its product names could make the purchasing process a lot easier to navigate.