Dell should have copied Apple’s branding years ago

Dell is simplifying the names of its computers, and you’d be forgiven if you mistook its naming system for Apple’s. That’s because they’re nearly identical.
Gone are Dell’s Inspiron, XPS, and Latitude lines. In their place, the Texas-based personal computer and technology company will now sell computers named Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max. Each is available in base, plus, and premium tiers that allow customers to upgrade for increased performance.
Dell hasn’t released pricing for its next-generation computers, but it does describe the new models by their use case. The Dell is designed for “play, school, and work,” the Dell Pro for “professional-grade productivity,” and the Dell Pro Max for “maximum performance” for applications like animation, video rendering, and fine-tuning large language models. The company is touting the products as “AI PCs” built for a new era of artificial intelligence.
Dell’s new Apple-style naming convention is a blatant rip-off of the company that gave us products like MacBook Pros and the iPhone Pro Max devices. But it’s also good business sense. Dell’s PC sales have fallen 18%, and simplifying its product names could make the purchasing process a lot easier to navigate.
A typical consumer might not understand the difference between the jumble of numbers and letters that was the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 or a Dell XPS 15 9530. Reducing the confusion down to three models that use language consumers are already familiar with makes it much simpler for Dell to market its machines and show them off in easy-to-understand tiered product lineups.
Put in corporate speak: “Customers really prefer names that are easy to remember and easy to pronounce,” Dell COO Jeff Clarke told the press about the new names at CES, adding that the company is “figuring out our nomenclature, which at times has been a bit confusing.” In response to a question about cribbing its names from Apple, Clarke said nobody owns the words pro or max.
Apple is known for its intuitive design, extending from its products to its operating systems and packaging, and its naming nomenclature is no different. That approach has proved successful, with Apple’s valuation at more than $3 trillion. It appears Dell has been taking notes, and now is out to see whether this simplified system could be a winning model for its next-gen PCs.