Nvidia stock is nearing an all-time high as excitement builds around CES 2025 and new AI hardware

Shares of Nvidia Corp (Nasdaq: NVDA) are nearing all-time highs in premarket trading this morning after the company announced a slew of new AI products at the CES trade show in Las Vegas yesterday.
NVDA stock is trading at $152.42 as of the time of this writing—not far from the company’s $152.89 all-time high stock price that was reached late last year. NVDA shares achieved a closing price of $149.43 yesterday,
Here are the biggest announcements Nvidia made yesterday.
Cosmos synthetic training model
In the last few years, Nvidia has become the leader in AI hardware thanks to its Blackwell chipsets, which power the AI servers major tech companies, including OpenAI and Amazon, use for their products.
But at CES yesterday, Nvidia announced several hardware and software products as well.
The first of that is Cosmos sythetic training model, which is aimed at making it easier for companies to train AI-powered robots and cars. Such devices are usually trained to operate in a physical space, such as on the road or in an assembly line, by using video recorded in real-world locations.
However, real-world video recordings have their limitations. For example, if a self-driving car is trained on real-world video, that video must be captured first—a time-intensive task—and the environment can’t be well controlled (nature will decide if it’s sunny or raining on the day the video is captured).
Cosmos aims to usurp nature and the real world by allowing the trainers to generate photorealistic training videos on the fly. These synthetic videos would no longer be beholden to real-world locations or weather and help eliminate the time commitments of capturing the perfect training video data in the first place.
Nvidia’s first desktop computer
Another surprise announcement was that Nvidia is planning to launch its first desktop computer.
However, don’t expect this computer to be a Windows or Mac competitor.
The computer, known as Project DIGITS, is designed for computer programmers and not consumers, Reuters reports. It will feature a Blackwall GPU chipset from Nvidia along with a CPU made by Taiwan’s MediaTek. The computer itself will not run Windows; instead, it will use a custom Linux-based Nvidia operating system.
The Project DIGITS desktop computer will reportedly cost $3,000 and is designed to help developers test their AI systems in a more speedy manner than they can today. Project DIGITS is scheduled for a March release.
Nvidia returns to its gaming roots with new graphics card
Most people today think of Nvidia as an AI company. Indeed, its $3 trillion-plus market cap is thanks largely to sales of its Blackwell chips, which help power AI servers across the globe.
But for the first two decades of its existence, Nvidia was primarily known as the company that made the cards that powered some of the most high-end video game graphics out there.
At CES yesterday, Nvidia announced that it wasn’t leaving its video game roots behind. It unveiled a new line of graphics cards aimed at consumer PCs, which would allow for some of the most advanced video game graphics ever. The new RTX 50 series of graphics cards will enable movie-quality graphics on a PC.
As Reuters notes, the RTX 50 series graphics cards will be able to display more accurate human faces and even generate fingerprint smudges on in-game surfaces, giving video game graphics an air of reality they’ve never had before. The RTX 50 series of graphics cards are expected to cost between $550 and $2,000.