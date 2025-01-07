Nvidia stock is nearing an all-time high as excitement builds around CES 2025 and new AI hardware

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Shares of Nvidia Corp (Nasdaq: NVDA) are nearing all-time highs in premarket trading this morning after the company announced a slew of new AI products at the CES trade show in Las Vegas yesterday.

NVDA stock is trading at $152.42 as of the time of this writing—not far from the company’s $152.89 all-time high stock price that was reached late last year. NVDA shares achieved a closing price of $149.43 yesterday, Here are the biggest announcements Nvidia made yesterday. Cosmos synthetic training model In the last few years, Nvidia has become the leader in AI hardware thanks to its Blackwell chipsets, which power the AI servers major tech companies, including OpenAI and Amazon, use for their products.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

But at CES yesterday, Nvidia announced several hardware and software products as well. The first of that is Cosmos sythetic training model, which is aimed at making it easier for companies to train AI-powered robots and cars. Such devices are usually trained to operate in a physical space, such as on the road or in an assembly line, by using video recorded in real-world locations. However, real-world video recordings have their limitations. For example, if a self-driving car is trained on real-world video, that video must be captured first—a time-intensive task—and the environment can’t be well controlled (nature will decide if it’s sunny or raining on the day the video is captured).

Cosmos aims to usurp nature and the real world by allowing the trainers to generate photorealistic training videos on the fly. These synthetic videos would no longer be beholden to real-world locations or weather and help eliminate the time commitments of capturing the perfect training video data in the first place. Nvidia’s first desktop computer Another surprise announcement was that Nvidia is planning to launch its first desktop computer. However, don’t expect this computer to be a Windows or Mac competitor.

advertisement

The computer, known as Project DIGITS, is designed for computer programmers and not consumers, Reuters reports. It will feature a Blackwall GPU chipset from Nvidia along with a CPU made by Taiwan’s MediaTek. The computer itself will not run Windows; instead, it will use a custom Linux-based Nvidia operating system. The Project DIGITS desktop computer will reportedly cost $3,000 and is designed to help developers test their AI systems in a more speedy manner than they can today. Project DIGITS is scheduled for a March release. Nvidia returns to its gaming roots with new graphics card Most people today think of Nvidia as an AI company. Indeed, its $3 trillion-plus market cap is thanks largely to sales of its Blackwell chips, which help power AI servers across the globe.