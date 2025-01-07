Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Efforts in Congress to make it easier to deploy robotaxis on U.S. roads without human controls have been stymied for years.

Zoox and Waymo are hoping Trump will ease barriers for self-driving cars

A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino’s Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan, is displayed during Press Days of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. [Photo: Rebecca Cook/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters2 minute read

A group representing self-driving car companies on Tuesday called on the U.S. government to do more to speed the deployment of autonomous vehicles and remove barriers to adoption.

“The federal government is the one that needs to lead when it comes to vehicle design, construction and performance, and we just have not seen enough action out of the federal government in recent years,” Jeff Farrah, who heads the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, said in an interview.

The group includes Volkswagen Ford, Alphabet’s Waymo, Amazon.com’s Zoox, Uber, and others.

The group released a policy framework calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to “assert its responsibility over the design, construction, and performance of autonomous vehicles and increase its efforts in key areas.”

The group added that “federal inaction has created regulatory uncertainty” and warned China is determined to take the United States lead on autonomous vehicle technology.

“We want to make sure there is a clear pathway to getting these next-generation vehicles on the road,” said Farrah.

“We have been frustrated by the lack of progress.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

Explore Topics