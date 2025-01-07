Zoox and Waymo are hoping Trump will ease barriers for self-driving cars

A group representing self-driving car companies on Tuesday called on the U.S. government to do more to speed the deployment of autonomous vehicles and remove barriers to adoption.

“The federal government is the one that needs to lead when it comes to vehicle design, construction and performance, and we just have not seen enough action out of the federal government in recent years,” Jeff Farrah, who heads the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, said in an interview.

The group includes Volkswagen Ford, Alphabet’s Waymo, Amazon.com’s Zoox, Uber, and others.

The group released a policy framework calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to “assert its responsibility over the design, construction, and performance of autonomous vehicles and increase its efforts in key areas.”