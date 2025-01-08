In the social media wars, Bluesky is destroying Truth Social

According to a new report from The Righting, Bluesky’s November user share toppled Truth Social’s. Where Bluesky had 5.325 million unique visitors, Truth Social had 4.25 million. Of course, that’s nowhere near X, which consistently pulls in more than 130 million unique visitors per month in the U.S. But the shift could be a sign of changing positions in the niche market; as Bluesky rises, Truth Social sinks deeper into trouble.

Bluesky is on the rise

While Bluesky has been around since early 2023, November 2024 was undoubtedly its breakthrough month. That was the month of the presidential election, when Donald Trump won himself a spot back in the nation’s highest office. It was also the month that Elon Musk’s insider relationship with Trump—and how he would wield it for political power—became increasingly visible. Liberals fled Musk’s X for the nearest alternative, with many opting for Bluesky.

Now there are figures to understand the scale of that exodus. In November, Bluesky hit 20 million total users, with COO Rose Wang acknowledging that the company was growing so quickly that it was racing to secure more servers. On unique visitors alone, Bluesky grew 1,048% from November 2023 to November 2024, per The Righting. While Threads faced continued algorithm complaints, and alternatives like Mastodon faded into obscurity, Bluesky’s numbers continued to rise and rise again.