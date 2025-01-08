BY Eric Johnson4 minute read

Asking questions is how we navigate the world. Over time, however, we lose our drive to ask them. Young children ask about 300 questions a day, while adults only ask 25-30. Why? Because questions slow things down, derail progress, and open a Pandora’s box of “what ifs.” When faced with difficult decisions, it’s tempting to discount—or even shut down—valid questions.

That’s when we start trading in exploration for execution, questioning for knowing, and the acceptance of things as they are instead of what could be. What if the questions we ignore are holding us back from innovation, deepening relationships, and more? What breakthroughs are we missing because we’ve stopped asking the truly transformative questions? Maybe it’s because my company has built a business on asking questions, but we believe the gap between complacency and questioning is where magic can happen. That space where you realize you don’t know what you don’t know is where opportunity thrives and innovation takes root.

WHEN BAD QUESTIONS HARM GOOD IDEAS I agree with my elementary school teacher; there are no stupid questions. But there are bad questions. Bad questions can be harmful—they can waste time, lead you astray, create frustration and dissent, and stifle creativity. Good questions, however, are posed with an eye towards progress, not derailment. My company is familiar with the cost of asking the wrong question. In 2021, we believed a brand change would open our business to a larger audience. We conducted research with the intent to confirm this view, rather than to explore possibilities. Based on our questions, we confirmed our viewpoint and rebranded from SurveyMonkey to Momentive. However, it soon became clear that our new brand didn’t quite resonate with our target customers.

After a couple of years, we returned to SurveyMonkey and launched a new research effort that was built around a simple question: What would make you love SurveyMonkey again? And that good question unlocked a critical insight. Asking bad questions can be expensive and lead to the wrong decisions—our customers didn’t want a new brand; they wanted a better version of SurveyMonkey.

HOW WE ASK QUESTIONS IS CRITICAL There are a lot of takeaways from this experience. First, it’s really difficult to discern when we are asking questions to learn vs. to support existing thinking. Our best intentions can lead us down the path of proving we’re right instead of uncovering the truth. We’ve all been there—trapped in a conversation with someone who’d rather prove a point than move things forward. I also learned that how we ask questions is possibly more important than what we ask. If there’s any early learning in this era of generative AI, it’s that your output is only as good as your input.

AI has also taught us the importance of creating effective prompts. It’s not about asking the big question and getting a game-changing answer, but rather looking at a challenge from all angles and asking questions that help teams surface the insights that guide better decisions. After 25 years in business, over 84 billion questions have been answered on our platform, with over 20 million answered daily. We analyzed these questions to come up with six guidelines for asking and nurturing good questions in the workplace, from creating a survey to drafting a ChatGPT prompt or asking a question in a meeting: 1. GIVE CONTEXT BY INCLUDING BACKGROUND INFO

People need to understand why you’re asking a question. “What went wrong?” will likely put your team on defense. Instead, add context by adding your reason behind the question: “I ask this because…” This small change can improve the answers you receive from people, as they can respond with confidence instead of defending something that isn’t relevant. 2. MAKE IT UNDERSTANDABLE

The more straightforward the question, the better the response. Jargon, acronyms, and complicated sentences can leave your audience puzzling over what you want. And, in our increasingly global workplace, cultural context might need to be considered. 3. ESTABLISH A GOAL Make sure your question has an end game by asking yourself these three questions:

Who will use this information?

How will they use it?

What are we collectively trying to achieve? If your question doesn’t satisfy one or all of the above, consider editing it to get to the point faster. 4. STAY INQUISITIVE Being curious and inquisitive will lead to knowledge. These attributes work in parallel but have important distinctions.

Curiosity is about exploration; inquisitiveness is about gathering information. Often it is about asking that all-important follow-up question. When used together, inquisitiveness can spark curiosity. 5. BE OBJECTIVE Good questions deliver reliable and unbiased data. Biased questions can influence your audience to choose answers they think you want to hear, instead of how they really think and feel.

Frame questions neutrally. Focus on asking about behaviors or actions, not beliefs. Instead of “Why do you think this didn’t work?” ask “How did we get to these results?” 6. CREATE A SAFE SPACE When it comes to asking questions, trust matters. Whether you’re providing security in a survey or sharing honest feedback face to face, people want to know their answers won’t be misused. Prioritizing data security and transparency isn’t just good practice; it’s essential for building trust with our users and getting honest, valuable responses.