Welcome back to my series on the dangers of employee disengagement. In this third installment, I’ll explore how disengaged employees can erode trust in leadership.

Trust is a cornerstone of any successful business, and its erosion can have far-reaching consequences throughout an organization. Here, I’ll examine the impact of disengagement on trust and provide actionable strategies to rebuild and maintain trust within your company. THE TRUST DEFICIT In an era of hyper-connectivity and instant communication, maintaining employee trust is paramount. Disengaged employees can quietly erode trust in the workplace. When they’re on the front lines representing your organization, an employee’s lack of energy and enthusiasm creates a negative vibe that impacts everyone they interact with—colleagues and customers alike.

According to Bamboo HR, employees are the unhappiest they have been in years. It’s no surprise then that disengaged employees are less likely to provide exceptional service or support. They may appear disinterested, unhelpful, or even indifferent when interacting with others. These negative experiences can lead to a loss of trust in leadership, as employees and customers question the organization’s commitment to excellence. Rebuilding trust with disengaged employees is a vital step in restoring your organization’s reputation and customer relationships. Effective communication is the foundation of building trust, both internally among employees and externally with customers. In a Gallup survey, they discovered a link between clarity and “organizational outcomes, including productivity, employee retention, safety, customer engagement, and employee wellbeing.” Leaders who recognize their deficiencies in communication and instill tactics to improve and succeed with an emphasis on effective leadership development can lead by example, demonstrate enthusiasm for the work, and foster a commitment to their organization’s mission.

ENGAGEMENT IN PRACTICE A few years back while at a high-growth PE firm, I faced the daunting task of leading our team through a challenging sales transformation. The company was struggling with disengaged employees and declining customer trust. To achieve our sales goals, I needed a new strategy to rebuild our brand. I began by organizing intensive training sessions focused on communication and empathy. These workshops taught our sales leaders how to actively listen and respond with understanding to both team members and clients. Simultaneously, I adopted a transparent leadership approach, openly sharing the reasoning behind our new sales strategies and honestly addressing the challenges we faced.

To maintain momentum, I instituted regular engagement practices, including weekly one-on-one meetings with team leads and bi-weekly team huddles. These consistent interactions gradually rebuilt trust and fostered a sense of unity. As weeks passed, I witnessed a remarkable transformation. Our once-disengaged sales force became energized and motivated. Productivity soared and customer satisfaction ratings began to climb. By focusing on leadership development and employee engagement, our team not only weathered the storm of transformation but also emerged stronger, setting the stage for a brighter, more successful future for the firm. ADDRESSING THE TRUST DEFICIT WITH COMMUNICATION

At the end of the day, leaders can’t overlook how important employees are in building and maintaining customer trust. When disengagement sets in, it doesn’t just stay within the walls of your company—it spills over into customer interactions, risking serious damage to the brand. Here are a few ideas that have worked well with the companies that True North Collaboration has engaged with. • Training in communication and empathy: Develop programs that train leaders to communicate effectively and empathetically. Leaders should be taught to listen actively and respond with understanding.

• Transparent leadership practices: Encourage leaders to be transparent in their decision-making processes. This can include sharing the reasoning behind decisions and being honest about challenges the organization is facing. • Regular engagement: Leaders should regularly engage with their teams through one-on-one meetings, team huddles, and informal check-ins. This consistent interaction helps build relationships and trust. FROM DISENGAGEMENT TO EMPOWERMENT