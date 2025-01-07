BY Joseph Santana4 minute read

I recently found several articles in HR publications claiming employees do not care about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Many of these pieces make references to a Pew Research study indicating that support for corporate DEI—particularly among Black and Asian workers—has softened compared to previous years.

The problem with these broad conclusions is that they may be misleading our business leaders. Let me explain. THE PROBLEM WITH THESE TYPES OF INTERPRETATION LEAPS Survey responses often reveal high-level symptoms of a problem, but fail to uncover the root cause. Consider this example: An employee engagement survey asks, “Do you feel supported by management?” High rates of negative responses may lead leadership to assume the issue lies with direct supervisors. They may then invest in training programs for managers, yet employee sentiment remains unchanged. Upon closer examination, focus groups reveal the real issue: a perceived disconnection from senior executives, not immediate managers. The data was accurate, but the interpretation—and subsequent response—was flawed. Achieving more accurate interpretations requires a bit more digging.

Someone reading the conclusions of these articles based on surveys might interpret the decline in employee support for corporate DEI as proof of one of two wrong conclusions: Either employees—especially women, people of color, and other marginalized community members—are willing to tolerate outdated organizational policies and practices from the mid-1900s, or that we’ve completed the work and nothing further needs to be done. Mission accomplished! However, nothing could be further from the truth. A closer look reveals that these responses reflect frustration with the superficial efforts companies often make under the DEI banner, which do not address their real issues. WHY SOME MARGINALIZED PEOPLE ARE DISILLUSIONED WITH CORPORATE DEI

You might wonder what I mean by “failing to address real issues.” Consider the following examples: Women, particularly women of color, still experience significant wage gaps compared to their white male counterparts—despite all the Black Heritage Month and Women’s Month celebrations staged by corporations as part of their DEI efforts.

LGBTQ+ employees continue to face discrimination and harassment in the workplace, often within the same companies that flood the world with rainbows during Pride Month. It is unfathomable to suggest that these groups no longer care about fairness, proper support, respect, or equal pay. The issue is not a lack of desire for better conditions, but rather dissatisfaction with tokenistic practices that do little to improve their situations—practices that some companies offer as DEI efforts. A recent study by Workhuman underscores this disconnect: HR leaders rated the effectiveness of their DEI efforts at 97%, while employees rated them only 37%. This disparity occurred because HR evaluated itself based on performative efforts while employees rated the lack of positive experiences resulting from those efforts. The bottom line is that when employees express disillusionment with DEI programs, it reflects skepticism about actions taken in the name of DEI that prioritize appearances over substantive progress. Asking these workers if DEI efforts are significant might yield different results than asking whether fair pay, representation, and respect are essential to them.

THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR CORPORATE DEI EFFORTS Corporate DEI initiatives that include heritage celebrations and raising awareness over the past decades were good enough for past workforce generations, but things are different today. Today’s employees want corporations to address the systemic barriers that impede real progress. The findings from these studies do not signal the end of the need for DEI efforts. Instead, they indicate the need to stop wasting time and money on virtue signaling under the banner of raising awareness, and start focusing on DEI efforts that address profound issues such as: Pay Equity: Conduct robust audits, implement transparent policies, and ensure accountability mechanisms to close unfair wage gaps.

Conduct robust audits, implement transparent policies, and ensure accountability mechanisms to close unfair wage gaps. Policy Overhauls: Update workplace policies to reflect the needs of a modern workforce, including flexible work arrangements, inclusive benefits, and equitable promotion criteria.

Update workplace policies to reflect the needs of a modern workforce, including flexible work arrangements, inclusive benefits, and equitable promotion criteria. Substantive Workforce Training: Provide actionable training that equips employees to recognize and combat workplace challenges. This should include training on responding to bias and discrimination as it arises for all rank-and-file employees.

Provide actionable training that equips employees to recognize and combat workplace challenges. This should include training on responding to bias and discrimination as it arises for all rank-and-file employees. Real Leadership Accountability: Tie progress in these areas to the performance metrics of those responsible for ensuring that the company’s workforce and marketplace policies support 21st-century business success. For example, HR owns workplace policies. If women and people of color have higher turnover, that drain on profits is directly tied to HR not addressing critical issues. STEPS TOWARD MOVING FORWARD