BY Kishore Kothandaraman4 minute read

There’s an interesting paradox going on right now in marketing. Everyone’s hyper-fixated on AI, but they’re primarily thinking about how AI can enable us to create more net-new content. In other words, most people are missing out on the powerful practice of AI-enabled content repurposing. They’re not putting their valuable existing content to good use!

Most B2B brands push their events, podcast content, and other long-form recordings to an on-demand page or a single email or social post—and then the assets are sent to die in what we call a “content graveyard.” Even the folks who do repurpose struggle to streamline and maintain the process. Producing derivative content takes months because teams are busy, and outsourcing to an agency or freelancer is expensive. AI advancements have changed all of that. Now, a single long-form video can be transformed into multiple types of content in a matter of seconds—and at a fraction of the cost. Essentially, repurposing allows you to get off of the marketing hamster wheel that many of us dread. CONTENT REPURPOSING REQUIRES INTENTION—BUT THE BENEFITS ARE EXPONENTIAL

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Now, the type of repurposing I’m talking about takes more work than simply taking one of your videos and posting it across every single distribution channel. You’ll have to do some strategic prep work to figure out the smartest distribution strategy for each platform you’re on. Then, you use AI to slice and dice your original video to create new clips, blogs, email campaigns, and more to support that distribution approach. You’re able to reach your audience on the platforms they’re on with the same core messages, over and over, boosting brand awareness. While thinking about distribution in this way might be a new exercise for many marketers, I’d argue it still takes less time than the standard, net-new content creation process. And the benefits are huge: You save tons of time, generate content to fill your content calendar for months into the future, and start to build a consistent presence across your key channels.

CONTENT REPURPOSING USE CASES There are endless ways that content repurposing can fuel your strategy. Here are some of my favorite use cases: Virtual Webinar → Blog Series

Take your standard webinar and turn it into blog posts detailing the key takeaways from the event. This helps you reach people who prefer to read, can function as an SEO play, and gives you the opportunity to go deeper with certain topics from the webinar. Keynote Presentation → Thought Leadership Internal experts on stage sharing their expertise are a good source of thought leadership content. AI tools (like the ones we’ll cover next) can help scour your content to pull out the best quotes, hottest takes, and most unique perspectives.

Q&A Sessions → FAQs When a question is asked at an event, that person is typically not the only one with that same inquiry. Take questions (and the corresponding answers) and create FAQ resources you can share via email, on social, or on your website as a resource. Conference Videos → Highlight Or Sizzle Reel

advertisement

Sizzle reels allow people to get a feel for what it’s like to attend one of your events. (This can work for both live and virtual events.) Take the full conference footage and extract high-energy, standout moments to create a promo asset that makes people want to sign up for future events. AI TOOLS TO SUPPORT CONTENT REPURPOSING You can’t have a conversation about repurposing without talking about AI. AI tech is what allows us to speed up the repurposing process and reap all of the other benefits I just mentioned.

Here are four tools I recommend: Content Lab Goldcast’s Content Lab technology lets you take a video and quickly chop it up into blogs, social posts, takeaway drafts, video clips, and more. You can even create and manage your own unique brand voice within the platform so that every repurposed asset sounds just like you. This saves a ton of time to focus on high-priority, creative-intensive work.

Jasper Jasper is an enterprise marketing-focused tool that allows you to rewrite existing content, create infographics and videos from text, and more. You can also use the marketing-trained chat assistant to help you brainstorm or work through ideas. HubSpot

HubSpot has long been a champion of the practice of repurposing. The company recently debuted the beta version of Content Remix, its content repurposing software that transforms your top content into new assets. Repurpose.io As you might expect from the name, Repurpose.io specializes in all things repurposed. The platform enables marketing teams to automate their repurposing efforts, with options to automatically resize video content for specific platforms.