Sam Altman offers clues about where OpenAI is headed

BY Mark Sullivan6 minute read

On Sunday OpenAI cofounder and CEO Sam Altman published a blog post titled Reflections about his company’s progress—and the speed bumps along the way—during its first nine years. Altman’s words are important because OpenAI has a very good chance of being first to reach AGI, or artificial general intelligence (machines that are generally as smart or smarter than humans), then progressing on toward superintelligent systems (which are far smarter than humans). And these systems, when applied in the real world, could affect all of us in profound ways. Altman’s comments, however, might illuminate this transition a bit more with some added context.

First off, the blog post was spurred by an interview Altman recently did with Bloomberg. According to Bloomberg, the OpenAI PR team suggested an interview in which Altman would “review the past two years, reflect on some events and decisions, to clarify a few things.” Sam Altman says OpenAI has shifted to a “next paradigm” of models Altman appears to refer to the new o1 model and o3 models, which take a different approach to intelligence than the earlier models that power ChatGPT. Those earlier models relied on massive amounts of training data and computing power during pre-training. But o1 and o3 apply more computing power at “inference time” (or “test time”), then the model is actually working on a complex problem for a user. How ChatGPT came about Sam Altman describes the run up to the event that changed everything for OpenAI, the public launch of the ChatGPT chatbot on November 30th of 2022. “We had been watching people use the playground feature of our API and knew that developers were really enjoying talking to the model,” Altman writes. “We thought building a demo around that experience would show people something important about the future and help us make our models better and safer.” The playground feature he refers to was at the time called “Chat With GPT-3.5.” He tells Bloomberg’s Josh Tyrangiel in a new interview that “the rest of the company was like, ‘Why are you making us launch this? It’s a bad decision. It’s not ready.’ I don’t make a lot of ‘we’re gonna do this thing’ decisions, but this was one of them.”

Altman sees the world through the eyes of an entrepreneur The first effect of the explosion of ChatGPT that Altman mentions is, interestingly, about growth and financial reward. “The launch of ChatGPT kicked off a growth curve like nothing we have ever seen . . . We are finally seeing some of the massive upside . . . ” Altman studied computer science–including AI–as an undergraduate, but he is not an AI researcher. He’s spent most of his career as an expert in funding and growing technology startup companies. He was president of Y Combinator, the prestigious startup accelerator, from 2014 to 2019. Altman puts some context around his November 2023 firing After Altman’s surprise firing, the OpenAI board of directors cited trust issues and concerns over the CEO’s handling of AI safety measures. Board member Helen Toner (an AI safety expert) said Altman gave inaccurate information about safety processes, and did not inform the board before launching ChatGPT. (Employees and VCs with financial interest in the company revolted and Altman was quickly reinstated as CEO.) Altman says the turmoil was partly the result of rapid change happening within the company at the time. “We had to build an entire company almost from scratch (around ChatGPT) . . . ” he writes. “Moving at speed in uncharted waters is an incredible experience, but it is also immensely stressful for all the players . . . conflicts and misunderstanding abound . . . ” He adds that the last two years have been the most “unpleasant years of my life so far.” Altman says the old board, and himself, were to blame Altman calls the members of the former board, which included OpenAI founder and AI mastermind Ilya Sutskever, well-meaning, and takes responsibility for the November 2023 blowup. But he also implies that the former board lacked perspective to govern a company with OpenAI’s unique technology, challenges, and goals. “The whole event was, in my opinion, a big failure of governance by well-meaning people, myself included . . . I also learned the importance of a board with diverse viewpoints and broad experience in managing a complex set of challenges . . . “

