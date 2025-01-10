Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Setbacks and slumps are bound to happen at work. Here’s how you can proactively work to become more resilient.

How to train your brain to be more resilient

[Source Photos: Getty Images]

BY Art Markman4 minute read

One problem that many of us face is that we have not been adequately prepared to deal with things that go wrong. Our education system focuses primarily on rewarding students for getting correct answers—not for fixing mistakes. In addition, we’ve increasingly chosen to reward people for participation in events rather than success, which means that we do not get much practice with adversity.

Yet, things are quite likely to go wrong at work. Sometimes bad outcomes reflect your own mistakes. But other times you’ve done everything you could correctly, and you still don’t achieve the outcome you desired.

If you find yourself struggling after setbacks, here are a few things you can do to improve your ability to come back stronger.

Play the long game

The biggest difficulty people have overcoming problems is that they give too much weight to what is happening right now. You feel great in the moment when you have a success, and you feel lousy when something goes wrong. It’s important to pay attention to what is happening in the moment, but career success is a long-term effort. You have to learn to pay less attention to what is happening in the moment and more attention to trends.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Art Markman, PhD, is a professor of Psychology, Human Dimensions of Organizations and Marketing and Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Art is the author of Smart Thinking and Habits of Leadership, Smart Change, Brain Briefs, and, most recently, Bring Your Brain to Work. More

Explore Topics