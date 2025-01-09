How to show up strong at work, even when you’re exhausted

If you’re feeling stressed or exhausted, you’re not alone. But chances are, you still have to show up—with strength, enthusiasm, and solid performance. How can you accomplish what feels like a Herculean feat? There are strategies that work—both in terms of your mindset and your physical endurance.
Your ability to cope is especially important today, with record-high levels of burnout and even fear getting in the way of you being your best. Demands are also high—and you’re undoubtedly working to meet both personal and professional expectations for your success, your relationships, and your mental health.
EXHAUSTION IS REAL
People report that they are exhausted and struggling. In fact, 88% of people said they were burned out, according to a survey by MyPerfectResume. In addition, 32% of respondents reported feeling burnout-related anxiety, as well as headaches (30%) and even muscle pain (25%).
Especially concerning is that 20% of people consider quitting every day, 25% experience depression about their work, and 77% say their negative experience spills over to their personal life, based on the MyPerfectResume data.
So, how do you maintain motivation (and even happiness), even if you’re just not feeling it at work?
SHOW UP STRONG WITH YOUR MINDSET
One of the ways to show up strong is to manage your thoughts. The saying is true, “Change your thinking, change your life.” The way you think about things has a powerful effect on how you’re able to cope and thrive.
- Accept stress. One of the first strategies is to understand that life will have ups and downs. You’ll rarely go through a period that doesn’t include some challenges. But if you’re facing difficulty, it doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong. In fact, many of the hardest things in life are the most rewarding—your career, your marriage or partnership, and even parenting. Big things can be stressful, but they also have great meaning.
- Lean in. Another important way to use your thinking is to remind yourself that when you perform well, you’ll tend to feel better—more so than when you disengage or give up. Research calls this the IKEA effect, based on the effort it takes to build a piece of furniture you purchase at an IKEA store. In short, it’s the idea that the harder you work for something, the better you’ll feel when you accomplish it. Consider the project you worked so hard on—and received wonderful recognition at its conclusion. Or the huge problem you solved which resulted in brilliant new innovation for the company. You can manage your motivation by reassuring yourself that your efforts will be worth it.
- Link your efforts with your identity. Another surefire way to maintain motivation is to link your work with your values and who you want to be. You’re not just showing up on time because it’s important to the company, it’s because you’re a responsible person. You’re not just following through on your deliverables because they’re required, but because you’re a team player. Manage your motivation by reminding yourself how your actions are a reflection of your identity.
- Set small goals. I can be tough to show up strong if you’re overwhelmed, so it can also be a great strategy to keep your expectations reasonable and your steps incremental. For example, you don’t have to finish the whole initiative today, you just need to do the three key tasks that get you closer to your goal.
- Commit to short bursts. In a related way, you can also commit to short bursts of work. If writing the whole report seems onerous, commit to finishing one section, or working on it for at least 30 minutes. This approach will help you manage your expectations and keep the task manageable so you can stay motivated.
- Embrace obligation. Another effective way to stay motivated is to remind yourself how others are counting on you. We all have an instinct to matter, so it can be useful to imagine your impact on your coworker. When you get your task done or follow through on your commitment, your colleague can get on with their step in the process, as well. Stay motivated by reminding yourself about your healthy obligations to others and how you matter to teammates.
- Establish a countdown. Perhaps when you were young, your family made paper chains to count down to big events. Made with links of paper, you would tear off a link of the chain each day as you neared summer vacation or your birthday. You can do this as a grown up as well—crossing off days on your calendar or using a countdown app. No matter what your age, it can be terrifically encouraging to feel like you’re making progress on a goal over time.
SHOW UP STRONG WITH MECHANICS
In addition to the cognitive approaches you can take to sustain your motivation, you can also gain effectiveness by taking actions that support your physical health and vitality.