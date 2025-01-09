How to show up strong at work, even when you’re exhausted

If you’re feeling stressed or exhausted, you’re not alone. But chances are, you still have to show up—with strength, enthusiasm, and solid performance. How can you accomplish what feels like a Herculean feat? There are strategies that work—both in terms of your mindset and your physical endurance.

Your ability to cope is especially important today, with record-high levels of burnout and even fear getting in the way of you being your best. Demands are also high—and you’re undoubtedly working to meet both personal and professional expectations for your success, your relationships, and your mental health.

EXHAUSTION IS REAL

People report that they are exhausted and struggling. In fact, 88% of people said they were burned out, according to a survey by MyPerfectResume. In addition, 32% of respondents reported feeling burnout-related anxiety, as well as headaches (30%) and even muscle pain (25%).

Especially concerning is that 20% of people consider quitting every day, 25% experience depression about their work, and 77% say their negative experience spills over to their personal life, based on the MyPerfectResume data.