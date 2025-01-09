BY Amanda Levay4 minute read

The convergence of rapidly growing cyberattacks and increasingly strict data privacy regulations has companies stuck between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, enterprise data is being targeted by attackers more aggressively than ever before. On the other hand, regulators around the world are demanding that companies do more to protect customer and third-party data, wielding the threat of large monetary fines against firms that fail to comply.

Faced with growing risks, organizations need to do everything in their power to mitigate the risk of unauthorized data exposure. Inadequate data privacy controls can lead to a litany of negative outcomes for firms, ranging from the loss of confidential trade secrets to the compromise of sensitive customer and third-party information, regulatory fines, reputational harm, class action lawsuits, and more. Collectively, the impact of these data-privacy control failures can lead to significant losses in revenue and, for publicly traded firms, severe drops in share-price value as well. Fortunately, recent advancements in regulatory technology (RegTech), have helped firms strengthen their privacy controls and develop a better baseline to minimize the risk of unauthorized data disclosure. Specifically, the AI revolution has yielded significant advancements in data privacy technologies. Through automated redaction and other AI-powered means, modern SaaS-based compliance tools can help organizations better protect the privacy of critical data and the personally identifiable information (PII) of their customers, employees, business partners, and more.

Examples of PII and other data that organizations typically seek to redact from collaborative document workflows include social security numbers (SSN), bank and credit card data, phone numbers, addresses, email accounts, personal health information (PHI), and other identifiers. UNDERSTANDING THE RISKS OF INADEQUATE DATA PROTECTION According to the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center, the number of reported data breaches in the U.S. hit 3,205 last year, rising 78% from the number tracked in 2022. The ITRC also noted that cybercriminals are “focusing on specific information and identity-related fraud and scams rather than mass attacks.”

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, the cyber-threat environment is intensifying for three primary reasons: the franchising of ransomware gangs into affiliate networks, which has removed previously high technical barriers to entry for less experienced hackers; pervasive cloud misconfigurations; and adversaries’ growing affinity for supply-chain attacks that prey on target-rich vendor networks. Recent examples of major IT breaches that have had notable adverse impacts on victim organizations include the June 2024 cyberattack against cloud storage provider Snowflake, the February 2024 ransomware breach that crippled medical payment processor Change Healthcare, and the market-cap-razing October 2023 breach of DNA-testing company 23andMe. PRIMITIVE METHODS AND THEIR CONSEQUENCES

Within collaborative workflows, document redaction is one technique organizations use to conceal sensitive information from unauthorized disclosure. However, legacy redaction processes leave much to be desired in terms of efficiency, ease of use, and certainty. Today, the status quo of document redaction still entails time-consuming manual processes that lead to higher costs and the misallocation of labor, diverting compliance staff’s attention to tedious tasks that can be easily automated. For example, primitive techniques like the “black Sharpie” method, where staff prints out entire documents and manually blacks out data or incorrectly boxing out sensitive sections via Microsoft Word editing tools, still prevail in modern corporate workflows. However, these methods are vulnerable to human error. In the first case, a Sharpie oversight can leave sensitive information exposed. In the second case, improperly “boxed” text can be left susceptible to exposure via copying and pasting into a new document. LEVERAGING AI FOR ENHANCED DATA PRIVACY: GETTING STARTED

Recent advances in AI and natural language processing (NLP) technologies have enhanced document redaction accuracy and efficiency, mitigating the risk of human error. Leveraging NLP and fine-tuned optical character recognition (OCR) tech, firms can autonomously scan their documents for confidential data, including trade secrets, PII, PHI, and financial information. Finding the right redaction solution starts with understanding your organization’s unique needs. Take the time to audit your current processes—look at the types of documents you handle, the sensitive information you need to protect, how long the process takes, and any workflow pain points that slow things down. This can help you narrow your options. From there, focus on tools that can grow with your business, meet industry compliance standards, and integrate smoothly with your existing systems. Make sure to test-drive any potential solutions through demos or trial runs to see how well they fit into your team’s day-to-day operations.