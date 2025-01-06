If you buy a Ford EV, you can still get a free home charger through March

After record EV sales in 2024, Ford is extending a program in which it gives a complimentary home charger and installation to EV buyers.

Called the Ford Power Promise, the automaker first announced the program in September 2024 as a way to boost fourth-quarter EV sales. “We have a lot of customers open to electric, but they’re sitting on the fence,” Martin Delonis, senior manager of strategy with Ford Model E, said during a news briefing at the time. The automaker hoped a free home EV charger, with installation included, would assuage concerns about range and charging access.

The program was initially slated to run between October 2024 and the beginning of January. Now, Ford has extended the offer through March 31, 2025, for anyone who buys a 2024 or 2025 model year of one of its three EV offerings: the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, or E-Transit Cargo Van.

The news of the Ford Power Promise expansion comes after a record fourth quarter, where Ford says it sold more than 30,000 EVs. More than half of those sales were for the Mustang Mach-E, the best quarter for that model. Ford says this makes it the best-selling electric SUV in the country behind Tesla’s Model Y for 2024.