If you buy a Ford EV, you can still get a free home charger through March

After record EV sales in 2024, Ford is extending a program in which it gives a complimentary home charger and installation to EV buyers.
Called the Ford Power Promise, the automaker first announced the program in September 2024 as a way to boost fourth-quarter EV sales. “We have a lot of customers open to electric, but they’re sitting on the fence,” Martin Delonis, senior manager of strategy with Ford Model E, said during a news briefing at the time. The automaker hoped a free home EV charger, with installation included, would assuage concerns about range and charging access.
The program was initially slated to run between October 2024 and the beginning of January. Now, Ford has extended the offer through March 31, 2025, for anyone who buys a 2024 or 2025 model year of one of its three EV offerings: the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, or E-Transit Cargo Van.
The news of the Ford Power Promise expansion comes after a record fourth quarter, where Ford says it sold more than 30,000 EVs. More than half of those sales were for the Mustang Mach-E, the best quarter for that model. Ford says this makes it the best-selling electric SUV in the country behind Tesla’s Model Y for 2024.
For the year overall, Ford sold more than 97,800 EVs—a nearly 35% increase from 2023—and each of its EV models set sales records. The Mustang Mach-E, which was first introduced in 2019, saw 51,745 sales, up 27% from the previous year. That’s more than sales of Ford’s gas-powered Mustangs, which totaled just over 44,000 for 2024.
Sales of the F-150 Lightning, which launched in 2022 and has since been the top- or second-best-selling electric truck every year since, totaled 33,510, up 39%. That increase occurred even as Ford paused its Lightning production, a move announced in October 2024 in response to slowing EV demand. (Production resumed on January 6.) And E-Transit Van (launched in 2022) sales reached 12,610—up 64% year-over-year.
Ford also saw a surge in hybrid vehicle sales. Earlier in 2024, the automaker announced it was canceling some planned all-electric SUVs to focus on hybrids (but assured it’s still working on rolling out affordable EV options as well). Hybrid-vehicle sales totaled more than 187,000—up 40% from the prior year. Hybrid trucks drove that growth, including the Ford Maverick and the F-150 Hybrid.
Though there were reports of EV sales in general slowing in 2024, sales are still increasing overall—just at a slower rate than in previous years. And like Ford, a few automakers saw a strong finish in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter EV sales grew about 12% across the market, according to Cox Automotive. The market researcher predicts that EV sales will keep growing, and that one out of every four vehicles sold in 2025 will be electric.