Online shopping grew to $1.2 trillion over the holiday season, Salesforce found

Online sales hit record highs—$1.2 trillion globally and $282 billion in the U.S.—over the holiday season, but high return rates could hit strong profit margins, according to new data from Salesforce .

Holiday shoppers have already sent back $122 billion in merchandise, according to the data that was aggregated from more than 1.5 billion global shoppers. That figure could eventually grow to $133 billion, says Salesforce.

“Retailers had a robust holiday season, but a 28% rise in the rate of returns compared to last year is a cause for some concern,” Caila Schwartz, Salesforce director of consumer insights, said in a blog post.

Part of that high figure comes from an increase in consumer behaviors such as “try-on hauls,” which is when people buy massive amounts of clothing and record it for social media; and bracketing, which is buying extra sizes above and below the consumer’s standard size.