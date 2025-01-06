China’s Trina Solar sets world record for solar conversion tech

China’s Trina Solar has set a new world record for the conversion efficiency of a certain type of solar module, the company said in a statement on Monday.

In laboratory tests, Trina’s large-surface-area n-type fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) modules demonstrated an efficiency of 25.44%, according to the results certified by the Fraunhofer CalLab in Germany, a solar research body.

Passivation is a technology that covers defects on the surface of a solar cell, while cell efficiency refers to the percentage of solar energy hitting a device that is converted into usable electricity. Increasing cell efficiency can help reduce the size needed for solar installations as well as cut costs.

Professor Martin Green at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, whose lab held the solar cell efficiency record for decades, said the result demonstrated the potential of HJT solar technology, one of several contending to become the predominant next-generation technology for the sector.