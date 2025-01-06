BY Alberto Casellas4 minute read

From the continued rise of artificial intelligence and digital tools to the growing emphasis on personalized care, I think 2024 can be defined as a year of continued change in healthcare.

Meanwhile, due to ongoing shifts across the healthcare finance landscape, we’re also seeing the onus of care costs fall on patients more. The reality is the cost of care has increased over time and impacts patients’ ability to access the care they want. There is a need to ensure that physicians are aware of payment options to help enhance the patient experience. This is just the tip of the iceberg. In my role at a company that specializes in payments and financing solutions, I’ve observed a fervent demand for healthcare professionals to show up differently to meet the new standard of care and rising patient expectations. As leaders in the healthcare industry, we should never get complacent with the way things are and should use our successes as learning opportunities to meet and exceed not only our own personal standards but also those of our industry peers and the patients we serve. So, how can we use insights from 2024 as fuel for a successful 2025, especially amid our ever-evolving industry? In the year ahead, I predict that we’ll see more providers talking with patients about financing care that isn’t covered by insurance, looking to provide them with options to help bridge the gap. Let’s dig in.

INVESTING MORE TIME IN COST CONVERSATIONS It should come as no surprise that unforeseen healthcare costs and incorrect estimates can have an impact on the patient experience and increase financial distress—according to a 2022 PYMNTS study, “nearly half of consumers canceled a healthcare appointment without their condition improving because of the high cost of the treatment.” Moreover, “patients living paycheck to paycheck are most vulnerable to experiencing financial distress caused by unexpected healthcare costs.” The study also revealed that over “two in five patients who received inaccurate cost estimates said they spent more on healthcare than they could afford.” Most concerning is that 80% of patients surveyed in a study conducted by my company reported they don’t have a dedicated savings account to pay for unexpected healthcare costs. This underscores just how essential conversations surrounding costs and alternative payment options can be for the patient experience. To make matters worse, according to other research from my company, 45% of patients claim payment option discussions happen after their appointments, despite the majority noting a preference for discussing payment options prior to scheduling.

I’ve observed a demand for more personalized healthcare services—and I believe that demand should encourage financial experts to collaborate with providers to address patients’ financial concerns and ensure they have the right conversations at the right time with the right tools to navigate care expenses. DRIVING INNOVATIVE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS Digital solutions continue to enhance the healthcare journey, simplifying patient-provider interactions. Telemedicine and remote care platforms have increased patients’ access to providers and healthcare while giving providers a clear line of sight into patient adherence and recovery. Patients can proactively communicate with their providers about their experiences in online reviews or on social media, amplifying brand awareness for providers.

According to PWC’s “Next in Health 2023” report, more than 60% of surveyed health executives said that “digital transformation is their most critical growth driver.” Younger consumers especially value digital management tools for their healthcare expenses. For example, the PYMNTS study I referenced earlier also found that as “many as 26% of patients who paid out-of pocket healthcare costs say they would switch their healthcare providers for a better payments experience,” with millennials being “the generation most likely to switch providers.” This highlights the growing appeal of streamlined solutions. As patients’ methods for researching, accessing, and financing care evolve, bridging payment gaps aligns naturally with investing in digital innovations. Additionally, by offering diverse payment options to patients, healthcare systems can improve patient satisfaction. A 2023 report by J.P. Morgan Healthcare Payments revealed that 75% of consumers would like to pay for their medical bills online. The study also found that 32% would be somewhat interested and 29% would be very interested in using digital payment platforms to pay their medical bills. COLLABORATING WITH A THIRD-PARTY FINANCING PARTNER