Buy nothing groups got me back on Facebook, but Zuckerberg is about to make me quit again

It’s a dark winter evening, and I’m about to drive 10 minutes to pick up 8 over-ripe bananas from a neighbor.

As I grab my coat, my husband wonders aloud whether I have lost my marbles. “You’re driving 20 minutes to pick up decomposing bananas that would cost $1.60 at the store?” he asks. In the car, I begin to face the reality that he might be right. Over the past few months, I’d fallen into the rabbit hole of the 12,900-person strong “Buy Nothing” group in my Boston suburb. As a millennial, I was in the first generation to use Facebook. Today, 41% of users are between 30 and 49. But over the last decade, as Facebook became mired in fake news and hate speech, ads got junkier, and younger users fled the site, millennials have become increasingly disenchanted with the platform. Things are likely to get uglier. Last week, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced that it was abandoning its fact-checking program and would drop its restrictions around topics like gender identity and immigration, which were designed to protect vulnerable minorities. Many argue that these changes are designed to curry favor with the incoming Trump administration. “It means that we’re going to catch less bad stuff,” Zuckerberg admitted in a video about the changes.

But while many millennials aren’t happy with Facebook, we still continue to log in regularly. One reason for this is that many of us are active members of Facebook Groups, which connect people near and far who share particular interests. This feature first launched in 2010, and by 2020, Facebook said it was hosting tens of millions of active groups and 1.8 billion people using Groups monthly. I’m among them. In my thirties, when I had children and bought a house, I joined several local mom groups, a group for my gym, and a group connecting parents at my daughter’s school. But it was a Buy Nothing group that turned me back into a daily Facebook user. Which brings me back to the bananas. One member of my group works at a food bank that collects fresh produce from local farms and distributes it to those in need. State law prohibits donating bananas that have any black spots on them. This neighbor of mine can’t bear to see enormous boxes of bananas go to waste, so she puts out a call to the group every few days to save them from the landfill. My neighbors sweep in to salvage them within minutes. On this cold, gloomy evening, I drive over and knock on her door. She’s in an apron, making dinner, but she lovingly hands over the last remaining squishy bananas. My husband chuckles at how sad they look when I bring them home. But he’s not laughing two hours later, when he eats a slice of freshly baked banana bread—crispy on the crust and soft on the inside—that I’ve baked with my daughters. I post a picture of the loaf on the Buy Nothing group, and I see all the other loaves my neighbors have made that very evening. We feel like we’ve done a good deed, creating something delicious from these bananas that would have decomposed in our local dump.

The entire episode is heartwarming. Facebook has facilitated new connections between neighbors, and helps us cultivate sustainable practices. But in many ways, the values of the Buy Nothing group seems to contrast much of what the platform stands for. And as Facebook abandons its guardrails around hate speech and fake news, it’s worth asking whether the toxicity of the platform and its alignment with the Trump administration will prompt some users to finally quit. Even if it means abandoning beloved groups. [Screenshot: Facebook] The beginnings of Buy Nothing The dissonance between the mission of Facebook and Buy Nothing is not lost on the movement’s founders, Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller. As they describe in their book, they launched the movement because they were inspired by gift economies in places like Nepal where neighbors pool resources, promoting sustainability and goodwill. In 2009, the pair first experimented with the idea by creating an in-person Buy Nothing group in their Puget Sound community. In 2013, they decided to take the community online, and took advantage of Facebook’s new Group functionality. The concept went viral. Buy Nothing groups began to mushroom in neighborhoods around the country; my neighborhood’s group launched in 2015. Today, there’s an estimated 245,000 communities, with more than 11 million people participating.

[Cover Image: Simon & Schuster] It quickly became clear to Clark and Rockefeller that Facebook’s values didn’t align with their own. The bedrock rule of the Buy Nothing movement is that everything is given freely, with no expectation of repayment. Meanwhile, Facebook’s premise is that it appears to be free, but is actually requiring us to part with our personal data so that it can monetize it. This is how Facebook generates 97.8% of its $134 billion in annual revenue. And while the Buy Nothing group is designed to foster community, Facebook has been accused of causing social unrest. In 2021, whistleblower Frances Haugen said that Facebook is “tearing our society apart” while optimizing “for its own interests, like making money.” A decade after pivoting to Facebook, Clark and Rockefeller took the bold step of publicly disavowing the social media platform. “We realized very early on that it also came with some things that conflicted with our mission,” Rockefeller told Wired in 2023. They encouraged their followers to abandon Facebook and join a new Buy Nothing app they created. But the app has failed to take off the way that the Facebook groups did. Wired described it as “a flop.” And today, Facebook continues to be the primary way that people participate in the movement Clark and Rockefeller created. It makes sense that Buy Nothing Groups have continued to thrive on Facebook. For them to be effective, there needs to be a critical mass of users willing to give and receive items. Since 70% of Americans are on Facebook, it’s easy to quickly build an engaged community of tens of thousands of people in a neighborhood. And thanks to volunteer moderators, who are careful about who they admit into the group and ensure posts are civil, Groups tend to operate fairly smoothly.

It is currently difficult to transition members of a Facebook Group onto another platform, which keeps users locked in. In 2019, the Senate introduced a bill that would make it easier to transfer personal information from one social media platform to another. The bill has not yet passed. Until that happens, it seems like it is almost impossible to re-create my local Buy Nothing group on a different platform. Buy Nothing’s modern appeal I got sucked into my Buy Nothing group in the fall, when I was renovating my basement. I needed to get rid of massive quantities of furniture, toys, and assorted odds and ends. Americans produce significantly more waste than any other nation thanks, in part, to the abundance of cheap consumer products. The nation accounts for 4% of the world’s population, but generates 12% of the world’s garbage. Every day, each American produces 4.9 pounds of municipal solid waste, a figure that grows every year. And the majority of waste—roughly 65%—is dumped into a landfill or incinerated, which generates climate warming greenhouse emissions. Last year, that amounted to 180.7 million tons of waste.

I’m a sustainability journalist, so I’m acutely aware of overconsumption. But my basement clean-out was a wake-up call about my own wasteful habits. It also presented a practical problem: What was I going to do with it all? I could pay a junk removal service, or I could put them on my Buy Nothing list and see if anybody would be willing to give them a second life. To my surprise, neighbors were willing to take almost anything I offered. A suitcase from the 1990s? Massive demand. Well-worn children’s toys and clothes? Taken immediately. Dozens of old shoes? People sent me follow up messages saying how lucky they felt to receive them. I got a little hit of dopamine every time someone picked something up. It gave me the satisfaction of purging, but it also felt good to know these items would get a little more life. After all, if someone was willing to take the time to drive to my house to pick up an item, they would be pretty motivated to use it. The act of giving was also oddly intimate. The whole system is designed so that the giver doesn’t necessarily see the receiver in person, since you simply leave the item on your porch and give them your address. But often, we would leave the encounter as more than strangers.

One time, I forgot to leave a framed print on the porch, and the receiver came all the way to find it wasn’t there. I apologized profusely, but was met with so much grace. I later delivered the print to her porch instead. One person said she would take a baby blanket as a gift for her granddaughter. I decided to put it in a gift bag for her, and she wrote back later saying this small act of kindness made her day. I’m the same age as Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, and the platform he created has shaped my life in profound ways. As a Columbia University senior in 2005, I was among the first cohort of college students to get access to Facebook. In my twenties, as Facebook grew quickly, the platform became an important part of my life. It influenced how I cultivated my image, it was the prism through which I got to know new acquaintances, it fed me news. But by my thirties, Facebook had gotten messy. My feed was dominated with older friends and relatives sharing blurry photographs of their dinner. I was repulsed by the fake news and conspiracy theories that circulated in the run-up to the 2016 election. More recently, the ads on my feed have been getting junkier, something that many users have noticed. Experts say that shareholder pressure is driving Meta to generate revenue in any way possible, including selling lower quality ads.

The decline in the Facebook user experience is in line with what is happening across many technology platforms, including Google and Amazon. Writer Cory Doctorow coined the term “enshittification” to describe how platforms begin by focusing on creating an engaging experience for users, but once users are hooked, the company focuses on maximizing profit, usually at the expense of user experience. Despite Facebook’s flaws, my Buy Nothing group has managed to keep me tied to the platform. If there was a viable alternative that had the same functionality and user base, I would jump ship immediately, but until the Senate passes the bill on social media data portability, it’s unlikely to happen. For now, I’m trying to figure out what it will take for me to quit Meta’s platforms. Historically, Meta has tried to maintain a non-partisan stance. But Zuckerberg is now clearly aligning himself with Trump and the MAGA movement. Many vulnerable people could be harmed by Meta’s new policies around free speech, including immigrants and LGBTQ people. And if this happens, it may be impossible to justify staying on Facebook, as much as it has fostered goodwill and eco-friendly behaviors in my neighborhood.